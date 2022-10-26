PSL could soon see dawn of on-field review for referees

Former PSL referee Ace Ncobo has revealed that there's talk of introducing an on-field review (OFR) system to assist PSL referees during matches.
Top leagues around the world have implemented the video assistant referee (VAR) system to help referees eliminate wrong decisions.
On the African continent, the system is used in the later stages of CAF competitions and the top flights of Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia. However, the rollout in other leagues has not been accelerated due to the costs.
A lot of Safa referees that officiate in the DStv Premiership and Motsepe Foundation Championship have come under a lot of scrutiny from coaches, bringing into question the standard of referring in the country. Ncobo suggested that this is due to a poor succession planning.
"It is to be expected [that standards would drop]. During a period that follows the retirement of the more experienced referees, they leave behind a panel populated by youngsters who still need lots of games under the belt for them to reach the required consistency," said Ncobo.
TV pundit Ncobo revealed that there are talks with Fifa to introduce OFR to help referees on matchdays. "In refereeing circles, we have been discussing the possibility of getting Fifa to approve a basic system based purely on OFR," Ncobo said.
"After going through the requisite training, referees can immediately implement OFR using a broadcaster's pitch-side screen. But that would also require production directors in the OB [outside broadcast] trucks to be trained on how to quickly give the referee the required angles.
"We have the equipment and the expertise to implement OFR right now, without the hefty price tag of a full VAR rollout. With just OFR, a significant percentage of errors can be eliminated," the former official said.
A lot of attention and pressure will be on the match officials that will be in charge of Saturday's Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium (3.30pm).
Ncobo advised on how the officials can tackle the match. "The biggest challenge is ensuring that there is a balance between the excitement of receiving the honour of the appointment and the need to give your best. It is this tricky balance that the referee must seek to strike."
PSL could soon see dawn of on-field review for referees
Ncobo says basic system would help eliminate refs' errors
