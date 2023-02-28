Axed Mammila walks away from Chippa a ‘proud man’

Axed Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila says he will leave the club with his head held high after being shown the door by club chair Siviwe Mpengesi yesterday.
The flamboyant Mammila was fired after the team’s 1-2 defeat to Moroka Swallows at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.
He has been replaced by former coach Kurt Lentjies who returned to the team as an assistant early in February.
The news of Mammila’s exit comes as no surprise as Mpengesi is known to be trigger happy.
Chippa have been struggling to get positive results in the league lately and as a result, they have now dropped to 13th position on the log, with just three points separating them and relegation-threatened Maritzburg United.
“I am a proud man where I am with all that has happened during my time at Chippa,” Mammila said.
“Let’s be honest, I am not a superior coach.
“I just started yesterday, and even I wouldn’t risk my status and give it to someone like me.
“That is why I am saying let’s congratulate Chippa for taking a good decision to hire me, and a decision he made all on his own without being influenced by anyone.
“He saw that I could be a good coach all by myself; I was shocked I had not even expected it when he offered me a coaching position at the club.
“We don’t know where this team would have been if it wasn’t for him.
“The teams that were down there at that time of my appointment are still there — Maritzburg United are still there, Marumo Gallants are still there.
“I am congratulating him on how it started and how it has ended.
“We don’t have to look only at the end product; we have to look at how it started.”
Former Baroka chief operating officer Mammila took over the reins as head coach after the dismissal of Daine Klate in September 2022.
He registered five wins, five defeats and four draws.
Asked if he would stay at the club and perhaps go back to his old administration duties before venturing into coaching, Mammila said: “I will weigh my options through the guidance of the chair on what to do.”
Axed Mammila walks away from Chippa a ‘proud man’
Lentjies back in the helm of relegation-threatened side
Image: GERHARD DURAAN/BACKPAGEPIX
