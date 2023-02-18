A Cassius Mailula brace helped Mamelodi Sundowns to an important 3-1 win over Cotonsport in their Caf Champions League encounter at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Cameroon on Friday night.
With this win in Garoua, the Brazilians have made it two wins from as many matches after their narrow 1-0 win over Sudanese side Al Hilal at Loftus in Pretoria.
Sundowns took the lead after ten minutes from Mailula and Thapelo Morena increased it two minutes later as they settled first in this game played in hot conditions.
Mailula brace helps Sundowns to away Champs League win over Cotonsport in Cameroon
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Gouegoue Wassou scored for Cotonsport just after the half-hour mark but Mailula continued with his hot scoring streak when he scored the third goal for Sundowns and his second of the afternoon.
There were no goals in the second half as Sundowns registered their second win of the group stages and their focus now turns to their third match against rivals Al Ahly in Cairo on Saturday.
