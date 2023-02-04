Sundowns continue with their dominance as Bucs fail to stop them

At Orlando Stadium
As they, before kick-off, were perceived by many as the only team in the division who have what it takes to stop domineering Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, despite a competitive display, couldn't stop the Brazillians train.
Sundowns now need at least seven wins to wrap up the title, their sixth on the trot, from nine remaining games after amassing their 15th win in a row here.
Cassius Mailula netted the game's only goal in a game where hooliganism reared its ugly head. Pirates fans made it a habit to hurl objects onto the field whenever referee's decisions went against them. At last, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro gave veteran striker Ndumiso Mabena a run, introducing him for Miguel Timm in the 75th minute.
Netting his seventh DStv Premiership goal, Mailula didn't waste time as he put Sundowns in front as early as the sixth minute. The goal came after Pirates failed to clear their lines in the middle of the park with Themba Zwane outmuscling Goodman Mosele before teeing up Mailula.
Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau found himself shielding his face with hands as the rowdy home fans pelted water bottles at him, assuming he was faking an injury to waste time when he was down midway through the second period. The Ghost also jeered at own keeper Sipho Chaine whenever he tried to do what modern keepers do, playing from the back, instructing him to play long balls.
Pirates aim to derail speeding Sundowns train
Pirates rarely deployed three defensive midfielders in Timm, Thabang Monare and Goodman Mosele, while attacking midfielder Philip Ndlondlo, who has been one of their best performers in recent games, strangely started on the bench.
Kabelo Dlamini, another usual suspect in the Sea Robbers' line-up, would only enter the fray for Deon Hotto early in the second stanza. Referee Masixole Bambiso made some dubious calls like when he allowed the play to continue when Pirates striker Terrence Dzvukamanja had a head injury later on.
Sundowns' XI didn't have a natural left-back in the starting line-up, while one of their traditional left-backs in Sifiso Ngobeni settled for a slot on the bench. Versatile right-back Thapelo Morena, who was operating mainly at right-wing, was forced to work overtime, tracking back now and then to make sure there's balance at left-back.
All in all, Pirates didn't allow Sundowns to bully them and Monare's midfield masterclass made sure the Tshwane giants had little freedom on the ball. Pirates last beat Sundowns in the league in January 2020 when Gabadinho Mhango's solitary strike bagged them maximum points here.
Sundowns now boast six wins and a draw from the last seven league meetings with Pirates. After the game, few Pirates players like Nkosinathi Sibisi and Chaine confronted Bambiso as they were not happy with how he handled the tie.
