Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made four changes to the team that won 2-1 against TS Galaxy.
Sipho Mbule, who has not enjoyed a lot of game time this season, was one of the standout performers against Sekhukhune.
He also shone in the previous game against Galaxy and gives Mokwena and his technical team a great selection headache going forward.
When the two sides met earlier in the season, Sekhukhune were able to force a draw against Sundowns and that is a result they would not have been too disappointed with in the Saturday game.
The first half failed to produce a goal in spite of an influx of chances created.
The visitors had a glorious opportunity to take the lead inside the opening minutes, but their striker Victor Letsoalo was not able to capitalise on the mistake of Downs’ defender Brian Onyango.
After that it was Sundowns who were dominant and spent most of the time with the ball in Babina Noko’s half.
The hosts created numerous chances but their players, including their sharpshooter Peter Shalulile, Neo Maema and Thapelo Morena, failed to put the ball in the back of the net.
But credit must also be given to Sekhukhune’s Badra Sangare who made a few crucial saves in the second half.
It took Shalulile just five minutes into the second to put Sundowns ahead and score his ninth goal of the season.
The Namibian forward pounced on what looked like a goal attempt by Gaston Sirino.
After conceding, Brandon Truter’s Sekhukhune started to play better and took the game to Sundowns, unlike in the first half where they were just staying back and defending.
They scored two goals but both were ruled offside.
With Marcelo sent off, it looked like Sekhukhune would finally get something out of the match but it was Masandawana who extended their lead.
Mailula came off the back to get on the scoresheet with a beautiful goal.
Ten-man Sundowns beat Sekhukhune extending winning run to 14 matches
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
It appears it will take something extraordinary to stop coach Rulani Mokwena’s Mamelodi Sundowns in their winning tracks.
Sundowns registered their 14 successive win despite being a man down as they defeated Sekhukhune United 2-0 in a DStv Premiership fixture at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.
Peter Shalulile and the young, but extremely gifted Cassius Mailula scored in the second half as Sundowns got closer to their sixth successive title.
The runway league leaders continued their excellent run despite having second-half substitute Marcelo Allende sent off for a horrible on an opposition play.
Different coaches and teams have tried several methods, including staying back or going toe-to-toe with Sundowns, but they have not worked.
As part of their strategy to try to beat Sundowns, Sekhukhune apparently stopped their players and technical team from speaking to the media as that would be an “unwanted” distraction.
But it was all in vain as they still got a beating.
While Sekhukhune’s form hasn’t been great like that of Masandawana, the men from Polokwane took on the Pretoria giants on the back of four victories on the trot.
