Banyana Banyana clawed their way back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Slovenia in a tightly-contested Turkish Women’s Cup match in Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday afternoon.
The central Europeans were the first to get their name on the Emirhan Sport Complex score board when Adrijana Mori scored the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute. The SA senior women’s team dug deep and never dropped their heads during the tough encounter between two very determined sides.
Coach Desiree Ellis’ charges knuckled down to some hard work and continued to search for the equaliser while also keeping the visibly confident Slovenians at bay. The African champions were rewarded when Hildah Magaia equalised in the 76th minute. Ellis will be happy with the test that was provided by Slovenia as the tough Europeans made their opponents work very hard for a share of the spoils.
Ellis had promised to make changes to the team that beat Uzbekistan 3-0 on Saturday and started the match with Jermaine Seoposenwe, Bambanani Mbane, Gabriela Salgado and Linda Motlhalo on the bench. Ellis had said she wanted to give other players a run in Turkey, and Noko Matlou, Melinda Kgadiete, Asanda Hadebe and Kholosa Biyana were given an opportunity to impress. – Safa Media
Banyana dig deep to hold Slovenia
Magaia's equaliser earns SA a vital draw
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana clawed their way back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Slovenia in a tightly-contested Turkish Women’s Cup match in Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday afternoon.
The central Europeans were the first to get their name on the Emirhan Sport Complex score board when Adrijana Mori scored the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute. The SA senior women’s team dug deep and never dropped their heads during the tough encounter between two very determined sides.
Coach Desiree Ellis’ charges knuckled down to some hard work and continued to search for the equaliser while also keeping the visibly confident Slovenians at bay. The African champions were rewarded when Hildah Magaia equalised in the 76th minute. Ellis will be happy with the test that was provided by Slovenia as the tough Europeans made their opponents work very hard for a share of the spoils.
Ellis had promised to make changes to the team that beat Uzbekistan 3-0 on Saturday and started the match with Jermaine Seoposenwe, Bambanani Mbane, Gabriela Salgado and Linda Motlhalo on the bench. Ellis had said she wanted to give other players a run in Turkey, and Noko Matlou, Melinda Kgadiete, Asanda Hadebe and Kholosa Biyana were given an opportunity to impress. – Safa Media
Many players raised their hands, says Ellis as Banyana eye second win in Türkiye
‘Turkey excursion a World Cup rehearsal’
Safa defends decision to send Banyana to earthquake-hit Türkiye
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos