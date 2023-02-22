×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Banyana dig deep to hold Slovenia

Magaia's equaliser earns SA a vital draw

By Safa Media - 22 February 2023 - 08:42
Hildah Magaia scored an equaliser against Slovenia in Turkish Women's Cup match in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday.
Hildah Magaia scored an equaliser against Slovenia in Turkish Women's Cup match in Antalya, Turkey on Tuesday.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana clawed their way back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Slovenia in a tightly-contested Turkish Women’s Cup match in Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday afternoon.

The central Europeans were the first to get their name on the Emirhan Sport Complex score board when Adrijana Mori scored the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute. The SA senior women’s team dug deep and never dropped their heads during the tough encounter between two very determined sides.

Coach Desiree Ellis’ charges knuckled down to some hard work and continued to search for the equaliser while also keeping the visibly confident Slovenians at bay. The African champions were rewarded when Hildah Magaia equalised in the 76th minute. Ellis will be happy with the test that was provided by Slovenia as the tough Europeans made their opponents work very hard for a share of the spoils. 

Ellis had promised to make changes to the team that beat Uzbekistan 3-0 on Saturday and started the match with Jermaine Seoposenwe, Bambanani Mbane, Gabriela Salgado and Linda Motlhalo on the bench. Ellis had said she wanted to give other players a run in Turkey, and Noko Matlou, Melinda Kgadiete, Asanda Hadebe and Kholosa Biyana were given an opportunity to impress. Safa Media 

Many players raised their hands, says Ellis as Banyana eye second win in Türkiye

Banyana Banyana applied many of the aspects of their hard in their play, since some disappointing defeats last year, in their 3-0 win against ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Turkey excursion a World Cup rehearsal’

Banyana Banyana midfielder Noxolo Cesane says their trip to Turkey for the Turkish Women’s Cup strengthens their bond as they build up for the Fifa ...
Sport
1 day ago

Safa defends decision to send Banyana to earthquake-hit Türkiye

The South African Football Association (Safa) has strongly defended its decision to send Banyana Banyana to the Turkish Women’s Cup in Alanya.
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial