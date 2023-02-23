Big match's relevance not in doubt for Mkhonza

Mamelodi Sundowns’ complete dominance of the domestic league may have made many feel ambivalent about the relevance of the Soweto derby, but ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphiwe Mkhonza has argued the clash between Amakhosi and the Buccaneers is still the biggest in SA.
Chiefs and Pirates lock horns again in a league fixture at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). Both teams may be pushing to finish second, as Sundowns are almost home and dry, but the outcome on Saturday will not really determine who wins the war for number two with SuperSport United in the picture as well.
Even so, Mkhonza has asserted that the derby is still relevant and the most important clash in South African football calendar, narrating how this fixture has the power to turn ordinary players into household names. The 43-year-old retired defender also backed his assertion by highlighting that the derby continues to be a major crowd-puller.
“Yes, Sundowns may be dominating and all that but the derby is still big and relevant. The derby is the only game in this country that can make ordinary players household names. Imagine if a player like Mduduzi Shabalala can score on Saturday, people will start recognising him more because the derby is a different game. No one forgets a player who scores in the derby,” Mkhonza said.
“The atmosphere is always electrifying at FNB Stadium when Chiefs play Pirates. That tells you people still rate the Soweto derby as the biggest game in the country. If the derby was irrelevant it was going to be played at an empty stadium like many other PSL games.”
Mkhonza also threw his weight behind embattled Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, applauding the club for reiterating their faith in him. “Zwane must be given a chance. It’s his first season...for me he can be judged next season because he’s still building. They [Chiefs’ head-honchos] have done well to stand by him. Even if he loses the derby, he must be given time to continue building,” Mkhonza stated.
Big match's relevance not in doubt for Mkhonza
Ex-defender comes to Zwane’s defence
Image: Gallo Images
