×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Ellis hails Banyana’s Turkey trip

‘Valuable lessons learnt’

22 February 2023 - 10:51
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis.
Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes their time in Turkey for the Turkish Women’s Cup was worthwhile, saying it helped them test their tactical and physical abilities.

The African champions played two matches in Turkey, winning their opening encounter of the Women’s Cup 3-0 against Uzbekistan and then drawing the concluding match 1-1 with Slovenia. 

When reflecting on the overall performances at the Women’s Cup, Ellis was pleased with what she saw from her side. 

“The two games were valuable, and we tried to give many players an opportunity. Overall the exercise was worthwhile, and we said it was going to be an invaluable experience,” said Ellis when speaking to the Safa media department.

Banyana dig deep to hold Slovenia

Banyana Banyana clawed their way back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Slovenia in a tightly-contested Turkish Women’s Cup match in Antalya, ...
Sport
10 hours ago

The Women’s Cup’s objective was to help Banyana’s preparations for the Fifa Women’s World Cup to be played in Australia and New Zealand in July and August. Ellis’ side is in Group G alongside Sweden, Italy and Argentina; the Banyana mentor believes their matches at the Women’s Cup gave them a taste of what they can expect at the global showpiece. 

“The technical ability of Slovenia was really good, their one touch two touch football was really good. We know Sweden and Italy play similarly. I watched Argentina against New Zealand, they are also good on the ball.

“The physicality helped us prepare. It was a challenge of how do we react to this, how do we go change things. I thought the second game challenged us in terms of physicality, tactical ability, and the way they move the ball around. We had to find solutions,” she said. 

Ellis said they sympathised with the people of Turkey who were hit by another earthquake this week in the Hatay province.

“We are aware they are mourning, and we sympathise with them. There was another earthquake in the same area. It must be scary for the families who have gone back to their homes. We hope that there weren’t too many fatalities, and we sympathise with them,” Ellis said. 

‘Turkey excursion a World Cup rehearsal’

Banyana Banyana midfielder Noxolo Cesane says their trip to Turkey for the Turkish Women’s Cup strengthens their bond as they build up for the Fifa ...
Sport
1 day ago

Many players raised their hands, says Ellis as Banyana eye second win in Türkiye

Banyana Banyana applied many of the aspects of their hard in their play, since some disappointing defeats last year, in their 3-0 win against ...
Sport
2 days ago

ATENKOSI TSOTSI | Banyana have no business being in Turkey at this tragic time

Banyana Banyana's participation in the Turkish Women's Cup in Turkey showcases Safa as a tone-deaf organisation and this could hurt the team’s ...
Sport
5 days ago

Banyana ‘warmly welcomed by Turkish people’

Banyana Banyana arrived safely in Turkey yesterday ahead of their participation in the Turkish Women’s Cup, which kicked off yesterday.
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial