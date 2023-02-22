The Women’s Cup’s objective was to help Banyana’s preparations for the Fifa Women’s World Cup to be played in Australia and New Zealand in July and August. Ellis’ side is in Group G alongside Sweden, Italy and Argentina; the Banyana mentor believes their matches at the Women’s Cup gave them a taste of what they can expect at the global showpiece.
“The technical ability of Slovenia was really good, their one touch two touch football was really good. We know Sweden and Italy play similarly. I watched Argentina against New Zealand, they are also good on the ball.
“The physicality helped us prepare. It was a challenge of how do we react to this, how do we go change things. I thought the second game challenged us in terms of physicality, tactical ability, and the way they move the ball around. We had to find solutions,” she said.
Ellis said they sympathised with the people of Turkey who were hit by another earthquake this week in the Hatay province.
“We are aware they are mourning, and we sympathise with them. There was another earthquake in the same area. It must be scary for the families who have gone back to their homes. We hope that there weren’t too many fatalities, and we sympathise with them,” Ellis said.
Ellis hails Banyana’s Turkey trip
‘Valuable lessons learnt’
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes their time in Turkey for the Turkish Women’s Cup was worthwhile, saying it helped them test their tactical and physical abilities.
The African champions played two matches in Turkey, winning their opening encounter of the Women’s Cup 3-0 against Uzbekistan and then drawing the concluding match 1-1 with Slovenia.
When reflecting on the overall performances at the Women’s Cup, Ellis was pleased with what she saw from her side.
“The two games were valuable, and we tried to give many players an opportunity. Overall the exercise was worthwhile, and we said it was going to be an invaluable experience,” said Ellis when speaking to the Safa media department.
Banyana dig deep to hold Slovenia
