Soccer

Derby is about pride, not log position – Vilakazi

Bucs legend says ‘underdogs’ Chiefs might stun Buccaneers

23 February 2023 - 08:22
Neville Khoza Journalist
Retired Orlando Pirates star Benedict Vilakazi says the favourites tag for the team can work against them in the derby.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

While many are questioning the relevance of the Soweto derby because of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates’ struggles, Bucs legend Benedict Vilakazi feels the match remains relevant and important in the South African football calendar as it was before. 

Chiefs will host Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm), with both the Soweto giants now fighting for a second spot on the DStv Premiership table.

For the past seasons, the Soweto derby had no impact on deciding the league title as both teams always lag behind Mamelodi Sundowns, who are now on course to winning their sixth DStv Premiership title in a row.

However, Vilakazi argues that even if the teams are batting for any position on the table when they meet, the match remains important with bragging rights at stake.

“Look, these are big teams, whether they are fighting for a 15th place or whatever, when they meet, it is a totally different ball game,” Vilakazi explained to Sowetan yesterday.

“It doesn’t go with the position of the log. It goes on who is better than the other one. It is always going to be like that. So, it is not about the position on the log, they only care about pride.

“The pride is at stake. Pirates don’t want to be beaten by Chiefs and Chiefs don’t want to be beaten too. Pride is at stake now.”

As it has been in the past few derbies, Amakhosi head into the match as underdogs following their 2-3 defeat to Golden Arrows in their last game, while the Buccaneers were victorious against Maritzburg United.

Vilakazi is worried that his former team may fall into that trap of being favourites only to lose again.

“It is something that I’m also scared of. I’m also worried about that. When you are a favourite, it is a problem because you end up being big-headed, thinking you have arrived and you have not,” he said.

“It will be a tough one because Chiefs lost to Golden Arrows and it is not like they were bad, they were not. They just gave Arrows the game.

“Pirates won their game and they have that confidence and they think they will beat Chiefs, but I’m telling you it is going to be a tough one.”

