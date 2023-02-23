What drives the Soweto derby to be the mega event it is

Despite the evident power shift in SA football and underwhelming results from Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates recently, the Soweto derby remains the biggest event in the country's sporting calendar.
The Soweto giants will renew their rivalry on Saturday at the FNB Stadium (3.30pm) when they meet for a DStv Premiership encounter. The game will have little impact on things related to the league title, Chiefs are 27 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns while Pirates are behind by 24 points.
Sports marketing and sponsorship expert Steward Masela explains why the Soweto derby continues to draw nationwide interest.
“The results [for Chiefs and Pirates] have not been as good as they should be but everyone is looking forward to this game," Masela told Sowetan.
"There are a few things that make it big, the rich history of the derby and how Chiefs were formed out of Pirates. The rich history ensures intrigue in the people that have an interest in the game. Secondly, the media and public interest in the game, the clubs have been playing league games but there’s not been much interest like this game.
“The URC [United Rugby Championship] game between the Bulls and Stormers [last week] had 41,000 fans but the derby is double that because of the national interest, it’s not just the fans of the two clubs that have interest, it sports fans in general," he said.
With thousands set to flock to Johannesburg to watch the derby, the game will also spark economic activity this coming weekend. Many people and various sectors are set to benefit and this is one of the reasons it remains a big event.
“Sports tourism or sports commercial appeal is huge. It’s big not only in South Africa but throughout the world. If you look at the Soweto derby, there are a few areas that benefit commercially," Masela told Sowetan."From a club’s perspective it's going to be good for them – their matchday revenue in terms of tickets, hospitality, beverages and merchandise.
“There are also other auxiliary services. The security services, transport services; if you look at Reya Vaya on that particular day, they should be able to make a lot of money, the taxis that bring people from all over the country, the vendors and the ladies that sell plates they also make money. People that come outside Joburg will be looking for accommodation," he said.
What drives the Soweto derby to be the mega event it is
No other sporting occassion grabs the attention of the nation like Bucs vs Chiefs
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
