Focused SuperSport not worried about Soweto derby

SuperSport United midfielder Grant Margeman says they will not be paying much attention to the results of Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori will take on Maritzburg United tomorrow in a DStv Premiership encounter at the Lucas Moripe Stadium (7.30pm). Gavin Hunt's side is currently in second place on the log with 33 points; they are in pole position to secure the second CAF Champions League spot.
Pirates and Chiefs, who are in third and fifth place with 31 and 28 points respectively, play on Saturday at the FNB Stadium (3.30pm) and are chasing SuperSport as they have set themselves targets to play in the Champions League.
A draw or a loss for either team will be beneficial to SuperSport if they win against Maritzburg, making their match a six-pointer.
"We are not looking at other teams. Our focus is mainly on ourselves, even though with what could happen in the other match," said Margeman speaking to Sowetan.
"We are going to make sure we win our game; for us, it’s important to make sure we go out and give our all and come back with maximum points.
“It’s a very important game against a difficult opponent. We have to make sure that whenever we play at home we get maximum points. It will give us nice momentum going to the next game," he said.
Margeman, who is on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, has played 17 games so far with a goal contribution of four. The midfielder has blossomed under Hunt and seems to have formed a solid partnership in the middle of the park with Siphesihle Ndlovu.
“It’s been fantastic [playing with Ndlovu], to be honest from the time I heard we signed Sphe I was happy because I knew what type of player he is," said Margeman about his midfield partner.
"I knew he was going to give us a lot more competition in the midfield. Since we started playing together we have developed an understanding of each other. I think we like being on the ball and are energetic and work hard for the team. The partnership is going well, I hope it can continue."
Focused SuperSport not worried about Soweto derby
Margeman says three points against Maritzburg are vital
