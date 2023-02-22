Middendorp, Palacios differ on standard of Diski Challenge

The purpose of the DStv Diski Challenge and the quality of players in it have once again been questioned with Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp and former Orlando Pirates mentor Augusto Palacios having contrasting opinions on the league.
Despite the Diski Challenge having impressive alumni such as Percy Tau, Njabulo Blom, Cassius Mailula and Athenkosi Mcaba among many others, some still struggle to understand its role in our football.
One of those not convinced by the Diski Challenge is Middendorp. The experienced coach lamented the quality of the players the Birds have in their reserve ranks, saying they are not ready for top-flight football and the pressures that come with it.
“I can assure everybody, I’m structured about it and know everybody in the diski team, and I even train them myself and I go to Germiston, where they work," said Middendorp when he appeared on Sowetan's Marawa Sports Worldwide.
"At the moment, I can say there’s nobody who has the potential to jump in the first team, despite it being handled and managed before. There was hope spreading that they are fantastic talent, these guys are talented, yes, but they are not prepared for the PSL and fighting for relegation," he said.
On the other hand, Palacios believes that the Diski Challenge is a quality league that produces graduates regularly.
"From the Diski Challenge, two or three players from every club go to the first team every season," Palacios told the Sowetan.
"The purpose of the Diski Challenge is to develop a player for the first team. You can’t have a Diski Challenge team and not have a quality player, it’s impossible."
Palacios believes for clubs to reap the fruits of the Diski Challenge they have to appoint the right coaching staff and recruit well.
“Some clubs like Stellenbosch and Cape Town City use young players. Yes, we have talent, we can develop it but it’s up to the clubs. It depends on what player you have and two, it depends on how you develop it because the Diski Challenge is a quality competition," Palacios said.
“For me, if you say the players in the Diski Challenge are not quality, it’s because you chose the wrong players and you don’t develop [them] properly. When you select a player to play in the Diski Challenge, you need to look at the characteristic of the player and the coach must see the quality of the player to develop," Palacios said.
DDC results:
Chiefs 1, Sundowns 1; AmaZulu 1, Maritzburg 0; Cape Town City 0, Marumo Gallants 0; Swallows 1,Chippa 0; Pirates 3, Sekhukhune 0; TS Galaxy 0, SuperSport 4; Royal 1, Arrows 1.
Middendorp, Palacios differ on standard of Diski Challenge
Swallows coach is not convinced, while ex-Bucs mentor says it's the best
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
The purpose of the DStv Diski Challenge and the quality of players in it have once again been questioned with Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp and former Orlando Pirates mentor Augusto Palacios having contrasting opinions on the league.
Despite the Diski Challenge having impressive alumni such as Percy Tau, Njabulo Blom, Cassius Mailula and Athenkosi Mcaba among many others, some still struggle to understand its role in our football.
One of those not convinced by the Diski Challenge is Middendorp. The experienced coach lamented the quality of the players the Birds have in their reserve ranks, saying they are not ready for top-flight football and the pressures that come with it.
“I can assure everybody, I’m structured about it and know everybody in the diski team, and I even train them myself and I go to Germiston, where they work," said Middendorp when he appeared on Sowetan's Marawa Sports Worldwide.
"At the moment, I can say there’s nobody who has the potential to jump in the first team, despite it being handled and managed before. There was hope spreading that they are fantastic talent, these guys are talented, yes, but they are not prepared for the PSL and fighting for relegation," he said.
On the other hand, Palacios believes that the Diski Challenge is a quality league that produces graduates regularly.
"From the Diski Challenge, two or three players from every club go to the first team every season," Palacios told the Sowetan.
"The purpose of the Diski Challenge is to develop a player for the first team. You can’t have a Diski Challenge team and not have a quality player, it’s impossible."
Palacios believes for clubs to reap the fruits of the Diski Challenge they have to appoint the right coaching staff and recruit well.
“Some clubs like Stellenbosch and Cape Town City use young players. Yes, we have talent, we can develop it but it’s up to the clubs. It depends on what player you have and two, it depends on how you develop it because the Diski Challenge is a quality competition," Palacios said.
“For me, if you say the players in the Diski Challenge are not quality, it’s because you chose the wrong players and you don’t develop [them] properly. When you select a player to play in the Diski Challenge, you need to look at the characteristic of the player and the coach must see the quality of the player to develop," Palacios said.
DDC results:
Chiefs 1, Sundowns 1; AmaZulu 1, Maritzburg 0; Cape Town City 0, Marumo Gallants 0; Swallows 1,Chippa 0; Pirates 3, Sekhukhune 0; TS Galaxy 0, SuperSport 4; Royal 1, Arrows 1.
Away woes give Richards Bay the blues
Mabena happy to mentor fellow Bucs strikers
Khune accepts he's fallen down Chiefs pecking order
High-tech plan to curb fake tickets at derby
Bafana brand is in tatters — Tinkler
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos