×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Khune accepts he's fallen down Chiefs pecking order

Zwane helped veteran keeper realise he's not the first choice

22 February 2023 - 08:25
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs.
Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, 35, has revealed how coach Arthur Zwane made him embrace the reality that he's no longer the outright No 1.

Khune may have played more league games than any other Chiefs goalkeeper this season but the recent developments suggest he could settle for a slot on the bench when they host bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Brandon Petersen, who started in the side's last three league outings, is expected to keep his place in the XI when the Soweto derby kicks off at 3.30pm.

"The rotation doesn't kill the confidence of any player. In football, we know that each and every position has two or three players competing. The coach said 'Itu, at your age we're going to manage you, you won't get to play all the matches'. When the coach does that, you can always come back and play for him because you have that good relationship,'' Khune said.

Khune has started nine league games, one more than Petersen, conceding a whopping 10 goals with two clean sheets. The latter has leaked seven goals and kept five clean sheets, while the 27-year-old Bruce Bvuma has conceded seven goals from four league matches, managing a single clean slate.

Petersen, 28, was in goals when Chiefs led twice but eventually lost 3-2 to Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. Zwane defended the shot-stopper after the game, pointing fingers at the defence. This may be an indication that Petersen may play him in the Soweto derby.

"Realistically we can’t blame him [Petersen] for conceding three goals. I think the defenders should have done better to help him as well as the midfielders because it is a team sport,'' Zwane said after the Arrows defeat.

Meanwhile, Edmilson Dove is also expected to return to the XI to partner with Zitha Kwinika at the heart of defence after missing the game in Polokwane due to an unspecified illness.

High-tech plan to curb fake tickets at derby

Stadium Management SA (SMSA) has resorted to high-level technology by changing its ticket operators in an effort to combat the sale of fake tickets ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Lorch fan Shabalala looks forward to his first derby

With a maiden official Soweto derby beckoning, exciting Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mduduzi Shabalala, 19, has laid bare the affection he had as a kid ...
Sport
1 day ago

Dream Bucs move caught Makhaula by surprise

Orlando Pirates' new signing Makhehlene Makhaula has admitted to being surprised by his move to the club last month as he was planning to retire at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs defend embattled Zwane again as derby looms

Kaizer Motaung Jnr has remained resolute in his stance that Kaizer Chiefs are on the right track under embattled coach Arthur Zwane, believing he has ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial