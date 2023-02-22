Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, 35, has revealed how coach Arthur Zwane made him embrace the reality that he's no longer the outright No 1.
Khune may have played more league games than any other Chiefs goalkeeper this season but the recent developments suggest he could settle for a slot on the bench when they host bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Brandon Petersen, who started in the side's last three league outings, is expected to keep his place in the XI when the Soweto derby kicks off at 3.30pm.
"The rotation doesn't kill the confidence of any player. In football, we know that each and every position has two or three players competing. The coach said 'Itu, at your age we're going to manage you, you won't get to play all the matches'. When the coach does that, you can always come back and play for him because you have that good relationship,'' Khune said.
Khune has started nine league games, one more than Petersen, conceding a whopping 10 goals with two clean sheets. The latter has leaked seven goals and kept five clean sheets, while the 27-year-old Bruce Bvuma has conceded seven goals from four league matches, managing a single clean slate.
Petersen, 28, was in goals when Chiefs led twice but eventually lost 3-2 to Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday. Zwane defended the shot-stopper after the game, pointing fingers at the defence. This may be an indication that Petersen may play him in the Soweto derby.
"Realistically we can’t blame him [Petersen] for conceding three goals. I think the defenders should have done better to help him as well as the midfielders because it is a team sport,'' Zwane said after the Arrows defeat.
Meanwhile, Edmilson Dove is also expected to return to the XI to partner with Zitha Kwinika at the heart of defence after missing the game in Polokwane due to an unspecified illness.
Khune accepts he's fallen down Chiefs pecking order
Zwane helped veteran keeper realise he's not the first choice
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
