×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Leeds name Javi Gracia as new manager

Ex-Watford coach awaits work permit

By Reuters - 22 February 2023 - 08:45
Javi Gracia.
Javi Gracia.
Image: Andrew Couldridge

Leeds - Leeds United have agreed terms to appoint former Valencia and Watford head coach Javi Gracia as their new manager on a 'flexible contract' to replace Jesse Marsch, the Premier League club said yesterday.

American Marsch was sacked on February 6 after a poor run of form left the club in a relegation battle.

Leeds are 19th in the standings with 19 points from 23 games and face bottom club Southampton on Saturday.

"Leeds United are delighted to announce the club have agreed terms with Javi Gracia to become men's first team head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit," a club statement read.

Spaniard Gracia, 52, managed Watford for a 20-month spell between January 2018 and September 2019. He led them to an 11th-placed finish and the FA Cup final but was dismissed just four league games into the following season after a poor start.

Gracia has also managed Malaga in Spain's LaLiga and Rubin Kazan in Russia. His most recent role was with Al Sadd in Qatar, where he won the league before being sacked last June.

Leeds Under-21 manager Michael Skubala has been in interim charge since Marsch was sacked after a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest left the club one place above the relegation zone.

They have since dropped into the bottom three and are two points from the safety zone, after a draw at Manchester United and then successive defeats by United and Everton.

Leeds said they hoped Gracia's first game in charge will be Saturday's crucial Premier League relegation clash against bottom club Southampton. - Reuters

Liverpool owner John Henry rules out sale of the club

Liverpool's American owner John Henry has said there are no plans to sell the Premier League club after the Merseyside outfit's owners said in ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Race for Manchester United gathers steam with INEOS, Elliott interest

The race to buy Manchester United heated up on Saturday with Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS confirming it had bid for the club and a source telling ...
Sport
2 days ago

EPL race swings again as Arsenal win, Man City slip up

The Premier League title race took another twist on Saturday as Arsenal climbed back to the top of the standings with a 4-2 win at Aston Villa while ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial