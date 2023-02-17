London - Manchester City moved ominously to the top of the Premier League on Wednesday and while Arsenal can snatch back top spot, for a few hours at least on Saturday, the momentum has shifted firmly in favour of the reigning champions.
Arsenal seek return to form after City slip up
Tricky trip to Villa puts more pressure on dislodged Gunners
Image: Julian Finney
London - Manchester City moved ominously to the top of the Premier League on Wednesday and while Arsenal can snatch back top spot, for a few hours at least on Saturday, the momentum has shifted firmly in favour of the reigning champions.
Had Arsenal beaten City in the top-of-the-table clash they could have been heading into tomorrow's lunchtime kickoff at Aston Villa with the chance to move nine points clear.
Instead, they relinquished the leadership and are in desperate need of regaining some momentum.
City, who are at Nottingham Forest, showed in a 3-1 win at The Emirates that even when not firing on all cylinders they remain top dogs in England's top flight.
While manager Pep Guardiola insists Arsenal are still the best team so far this season, pointing to the fact that they have the same amount of points (51) as City having played a game less, his team now has its destiny in its own hands.
"Now we are top of the league but they have one game in hand, it's a long road," Guardiola, who is chasing a fifth title in six seasons at City, said after the win at Arsenal.
Arsenal's lunchtime kickoff at Villa gives them the opportunity to lay down a marker and move three points clear again. Mikel Arteta's side appeared to have an iron grip on top spot a few weeks ago but a haul of one point from their last three games has dampened down talk of a first title since 2004.
Villa have suffered back-to-back defeats under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery for the first time since he took charge, but the Spaniard would take satisfaction from getting one over Arteta, the man who replaced him at Arsenal.
With so much of the focus on Arsenal and City, Manchester United have quietly moved themselves to within touching distance of the top two. They are only five points behind and could still turn it into a three-horse title race.
Newcastle United's quest to finish in the top four and deliver Champions League football back to Tyneside has slowed down with Eddie Howe's side stuck in a run of five draws from their last six Premier League games.
They host ninth-placed Liverpool needing a victory to avoid being reeled in by the clubs below them, including unlikely top-four contenders Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham. Sixth-placed Brighton are only six points behind Newcastle with a game in hand and host seventh placed Fulham, who have the same points tally from two more games.
The fight to avoid relegation continues with bottom club Southampton at Chelsea, whose manager Graham Potter is under the spotlight after only one win in their last seven league games.
Southampton, who sacked manager Nathan Jones last Sunday after only three months, have 15 points and are in danger of being cut adrift unless they find some form soon.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Aston Villa v Arsenal, 2.30pm; Brentford v Crystal Palace, 5pm; Brighton v Fulham, 5pm; Chelsea v Southampton, 5pm; Everton v Leeds, 5pm; Nottingham v Man City, 5pm; Wolves v Bournemouth, 5pm; Newcastle v Liverpool, 7.30pm
Sunday: Man United v Leicester City, 2pm; Tottenham v West Ham, 6.30pm.
