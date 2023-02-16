Long way to go, says Guardiola after City outgun Arsenal to go top
Arteta says Gunners still believe they can win the title
Pep Guardiola played down the significance of Manchester City going top of the Premier League after his side's 3-1 victory at long-time leaders Arsenal on Wednesday.
City produced a commanding second-half display at The Emirates to record an 11th successive league win over the Gunners and leapfrog them on goal difference.
Both sides have 51 points but Arsenal, chasing a first title since 2004, have a game in hand.
The win will make City favourites to claim a fifth title in six seasons under Guardiola, but the Spaniard said the race still had a long way to run.
“They have played one game less so I consider they are top of the league,” Guardiola said.
“There are still many games to play, the Champions League is coming the Europa League is coming. Many, many difficulties for everyone.
“But what is important is that we could have come here a few weeks ago maybe about eight or nine points behind. Losing here it would have been almost over.
“But now because of the fact they dropped points, we came here for the chance to be close, we won the game, we are there.”
City still play Arsenal at home at the end of April, which is when Guardiola believes the race will come to the boil.
.@ErlingHaaland's 32nd goal of the season! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6IUnUSBYm9— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 16, 2023
“This league will be decided in the last eight or 10 games. There are 15 to go. Many games and tiring for the players.”
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left to rue individual errors that contributed to a defeat that could prove costly.
Takehiro Tomiyasu's poor back-pass allowed Kevin de Bruyne to put City ahead and an error by Gabriel enabled City to regain the lead through Jack Grealish before Erling Haaland's 26th league goal of the season sealed the points.
“It was an incredible battle between two teams and when we had them we gave them the goals. On the other hand, we had three big chances and we did not put them away,” said Arteta, formerly Guardiola's assistant.
“I have more belief than I had before the game, with the performance and the level the team put in against City. They wanted to play a different game than the one we played and with the crowd we have we can do it,”
“They still have it [belief they can win the title], I can sense it. They feel they can do it.”
City defender Ruben Dias the victory at Arsenal meant everything to the defending champions.
“Very happy to get the three points, that's it. Very intense, many duels, two teams who love to press high and have the ball.
.@JackGrealish's passion is everything! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3kgbAPzetz— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 16, 2023
“Fortunately, we were the ones on top at the end,” Dias said after City's 11th successive league win over Arsenal.
“This means everything to us, when you come to these moments against your rival, it just means everything. For our team that's the way to live it. One game at a time, but leave it all there in that one game and make sure you have nothing left.”
Norwegian goal machine Haaland had been enduring a relatively barren spell having not scored for three games.
But he produced a marauding second-half display and sealed the win with his 26th league goal of the season in the 82nd minute, 10 minutes after Grealish had fired City ahead.
“A small adjustment at half time from Pep and in the end we have good quality players, we have to get it out of every player and we did today,” Haaland said.
“We can all agree [Arsenal] have been the best team this season so to come and play against them is not easy, but we played an amazing game and got three really important points — we are in it again.”
Haaland laughed off ending his mini drought.
“It has gone 20 minutes since I last got a goal — so I have to keep working,” he said.
“It was so positive, happy celebrations, and I am so happy with everything, we needed this one and now we have to go on a run, because that's what Manchester City should do.”
Reuters