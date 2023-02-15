Pep slips up and apologises to Gerrard for 'stupid' comments

London - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left issuing a public apology to former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard after a bizarre outburst in a news conference last week.
Guardiola was stern in his defence of the club amid more than 100 charges of alleged financial misconduct by the Premier League, and referenced Gerrard's slip in 2014 against Chelsea which helped Manchester City to pip Liverpool to the title.
He had said: "Some moments belong to us - they absolutely belong to us regardless of the sentence.
"The (title-winning) goal from (Sergio) Aguero, when (Mario) Balotelli slipped (in 2012)? I don't know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping at Anfield. Was that our fault? I have respect for Steven Gerrard - but that moment belongs to us."
But looking ahead to tonight's league match at Arsenal, Guardiola began his news conference by expressing his shame at his "stupid" comments.
"I apologise to Steven Gerrard for my unnecessary and stupid comments I said the last time about him. He knows how I admire him and his career, what he has done for this country that I am living and training in," the Spaniard said.
"I am ashamed of myself, what he said because he doesn't deserve it. I truly believe my comments in my previous press conference to defend my club but I didn't represent my club well putting his name in these stupid comments."
City boss Guardiola said that Arsenal are the best team in the Premier League as he prepares his side for their trip to the Emirates in the top-of-the-table clash.
City, second in the standings and three points behind leaders Arsenal with one more game played, will be hoping to close in on the top spot after they recovered from their recent slump to stroll past Aston Villa with a 3-1 victory on Sunday.
"So far, they are the best team in the Premier League. We felt it a couple of weeks ago (in the FA Cup). The commitment, they are sharp. It will be a big, big battle. You have to be ready," Guardiola said of Arsenal.
Pep slips up and apologises to Gerrard for 'stupid' comments
Guardiola reckons City face 'best team in the league' tonight
Image: Jason Cairnduff
