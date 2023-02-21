Liverpool owner John Henry rules out sale of the club

Liverpool's American owner John Henry has said there are no plans to sell the Premier League club after the Merseyside outfit's owners said in November they were exploring a sale.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which completed a £300m takeover of the club in 2010, said three months ago that they would explore the option of bringing in investors if it was in Liverpool's “best interest”.

After FSG's initial statement, Liverpool chair Tom Werner said there was no urgency to complete any potential deal.