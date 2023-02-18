Arsenal cling on to title dream despite final-third issues

Knocked off the top spot, winless in three games and misfiring in front of goal, Arsenal's surprise quest for the Premier League title has had a February to forget.

Mikel Arteta's side finished fifth last season, 24 points off the top, but the Spaniard has masterminded a monumental reversal of form this time around.

Arsenal were eight points ahead in the standings a month ago, but then came a defeat by Everton, a draw with Brentford and then Wednesday's 3-1 home defeat by Manchester City.

City now top the table on goal difference, albeit with a game more played, and have set aside their own stumbles to win their last three matches.