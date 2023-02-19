SuperSport United missed a chance to cement their stay in second spot in the DStv Premiership when they played to a 1-1 draw away to Royal AM at a wet and unplayable Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Gavin Hunt's side took a 1-0 lead through Bradley Grobler's 25th header but indecisiveness in their defence allowed Royal AM to find an equaliser in the 38th minute with Kabelo Mahlasela scrambling home his first goal in the league this season.
The draw leaves SuperSport only two points clear of Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay FC who are third and fourth on the log respectively. Bay have a chance to overtake SuperSport if they win away against Sekhukhune United late on Saturday.
SuperSport's result means the fight to qualify for next season's Caf Champions League is far from over, with Kaizer Chiefs, who are hosting Lamontville Golden Arrows in Polokwane on Sunday, among those in the battle for second spot.
After this result, runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who were on Champions League duty this weekend, may now need plus or minus 10 points in their remaining nine matches to secure a record-extending sixth successive league title.
Grobler's goal was his 99th in South African football and eighth in the league this season.
SuperSport held by Royal AM at an unplayable Chatsworth Stadium
