Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says youngster Oshwin Andries, who recently lost his life, should be proud of the last football game he played.
Andries, 19, passed away at the weekend, apparently after he was stabbed.
Addressing the media yesterday ahead of their Nedbank Cup last 32 encounter against Swallows on Saturday at Athlone Stadium (3pm), Barker paid tribute to Andries.
“As a football club, we are saddened. It’s a tragic loss of such a talented player... at only 19 years old to have lost his life... it hasn’t been easy for us," said Barker.
"Oshwin has been with us from a young age. He started at Maties playing as a youngster and then joined our youth programme from U/14 upwards; he was U/16 Player of the Season not so long ago and graduated to our DDC team and had a good DDC career, helping the team win the league and he travelled to the UK," Barker said.
Andries made nine appearances in all competitions for the first team.
Barker shared the games he'd hold in his heart.
Coach Barker hails late Andries
Family was at stadium for the first time
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
"Three things I will never forget is the three performances he had at Danie Craven [Stadium] this season; in his first full debut he was man of the match against Orlando Pirates, he had a great game against Royal AM, he scored a great goal, and then his last appearance was against Cape Town City, and again he put on a strong performance," he said.
Reflecting on Andries's last game, a 3-2 win over City, Barker said the utility defender played like it was indeed his last game and was the last player to leave the pitch as he was applauding the spectators.
“It’s a cliché saying there are times where I remind players you have to play football and every game as if it’s your last game, and it was his last game, and he can be proud of his performance which was full of courage, full of bravery, full of quality.
"It was an important match at home, a derby with the stadium full of people. He acquainted himself extremely well in that match. He was the last player to leave the field when everyone had gone to the changing room. He went and thanked the supporters and it was the first time that his whole family was there to watch him," he said.
