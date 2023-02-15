Bvuma vows Chiefs will give their all against Casric

With pressure to end Kaizer Chiefs’ eight year trophy drought, goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma says they want to lift their performance and finally bring glory to the club for the long-starving Amakhosi fans.
Chiefs have been handed a kind draw in the Nedbank Cup as they have been pitted against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars. They must host them at FNB Stadium next month.
Goalkeeper Bvuma said they would give their all to make sure they win the trophy, which famously eluded Chiefs with Bvuma in goal when they lost to TS Galaxy in the 2019 final.
“We knew as players when we signed up at Chiefs that there will always be pressure, so we are used to pressure and we believe we perform better when we are under pressure,” Bvuma said after the draw at SuperSport studios on Wednesday evening.
“As players we are aware that it has been eight years since we last won the trophy and we have another chance in the Nedbank Cup to at least get the silverware, and we are looking forward to it and we will give our all.”
Amakhosi have in the past struggled against minnows in this competition and Bvuma said there was no reason to take them lightly as they are currently doing well in their league as they top the NFD standings.
“They have been doing so well in their league... they are number one. So we know it is not going to be easy playing against the so-called lower teams in this competition,” he said.
Meanwhile, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns will face Marumo Gallants in the next round in what will be a repeat of last year’s final, which Sundowns clinched 1-0 at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Sundowns veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene said it was better to play a team they knew than minnows and was pleased with the draw.
“I think it’s a fair draw for us and knowing Marumo it is a very difficult team and a club we know because we are playing in the same league,” Mweene said.
“It’s a fair draw for us and we are happy about it. This is a cup game and we must not look at Marumo as a team that is struggling.”
Nedbank Cup second round draw
Pirates v Venda Football Academy
Arrows v Royal AM
Gallants v Sundowns
Chippa v Mpheni Home Defenders
Dondol Stars v AmaZulu
Chiefs v Casric Stars
Sekhukhune v Cape Town Spurs
Galaxy v Stellenbosch
Bvuma vows Chiefs will give their all against Casric
Downs happy to draw Marumo in repeat of last year’s final
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
