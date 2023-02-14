×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Top four, Cup are Maduka’s priorities

Royal coach confident after winning start on return

14 February 2023 - 09:29
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Taahir Goedeman of Cape Town City is challenged by Kabelo Mahlasela of Royal AM during the 2023 Nedbank Cup game between Cape Town City and Royal AM at Cape Town Stadium on 12 February 2023.
Taahir Goedeman of Cape Town City is challenged by Kabelo Mahlasela of Royal AM during the 2023 Nedbank Cup game between Cape Town City and Royal AM at Cape Town Stadium on 12 February 2023.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Royal AM coach John Maduka has set his sights on Nedbank Cup glory and a top-four finish.

Having left Royal unceremoniously to join cross-town rivals Maritzburg United in the off season, Maduka returned two weeks ago. Thwihli Thwahla booked their berth in the Nedbank Cup last 16 by beating Cape Town City 4-3 on penalties, in what was Madukas second game since returning to the side, in the Mother City on Sunday.

Royal beat Arrows 2-1 in Madukas first game of the season late last month. Royal keeper Hugo Nyame saved two penalties taken by Lorenzo Gordinho and Khanyisa Mayo to help the KZN side progress to the last 16. Maduka is targeting the Ke Yona trophy while he also fancies their chances to finish in the top-four in the league.

We are an ambitious team. We strongly believe that given the squad and the supportive management we have, we will be able to take the team back to where it belongs. The Nedbank Cup is a competition we would love to win. We tried to win it last season but we lost to Sundowns in the semifinals, so this time we are aiming to go all the way. In the league, if we can be in the top-four, I think we would have achieved our goal, Maduka said.

The Royal trainer also provided an update on veteran defender Happy Jele, who joined the club as a free-agent a few weeks ago. Jele has not played a competitive game since featuring in Orlando Pirates last league game of the previous campaign against SuperSport United on May 30 last year.

Hes still training with the team, he wasnt playing, so its not easy. At this time of the season, it is very difficult to play friendly matches because that is where he can get some match fitness, but he is an experienced player. So, we hope everything goes according to plan… if we can have him, we must have him, Maduka said.

Mdaka calls for consistency after Confed Cup win

With Marumo Gallants’ next DStv Premiership match only on March 4 against TS Galaxy due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup, ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Why some players may just as well remain on loan

Clubs normally send players out on loan to see if they can improve and come back in future to stake their claim.Ironically, a number of loanees have ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Davids prepared for war as he faces Bucs

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has issued a warning to Orlando Pirates that their exit from the Nedbank Cup has made them stronger for a war ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Ncikazi positive of Champions League berth as most Bucs players return from injuries

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has emphasised the Buccaneers' intentions to play in the CAF Champions League next season, banking on ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
‘We are all heartbroken’: AKA’s friends and family pay respects at artist’s home