Andile Mpisane has potential to be a top player: Royal coach John Maduka
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Royal AM coach John Maduka says club chairperson Andile Mpisane has the potential to be a top player but has to fight like any other player for his debut in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Mpisane, who is attempting to forge a career as a player, made headlines when he was caught on TV cameras apparently displaying his displeasure at being substituted in a DStv Diski Challenge match against AmaZulu last week after playing 61 minutes.
Mpisane, 21, is yet to gain minutes on the field for the senior team in an official PSL match.
Maduka, who recently rejoined the Royal, said despite Mpisane being the chair and son of club owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, he will be treated like all the other players in the squad.
“We choose the team on merit and whoever does well at training will play. He does train with the senior team,” Maduka said during a Nedbank Cup press conference in Durban.
Royal meet Cape Town City in their Nedbank last 32 clash at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
Mpisane appears noticeably overweight for a player who trains almost every day.
“He is still young and he is a talented player, he has got potential. We can’t run away from that,” Maduka said.
‘There is something he has in terms of playing’: Royal coach Nteo on Andile Mpisane
“For us to be where we are, we started somewhere. So we give the opportunity to everyone who raises his hand and says, 'I can do it'.
“I still believe he is one of the players who has got potential, he is talented.”
Maduka also gave an update on the club’s new signing, Happy Jele.
The coach said the former Orlando Pirates skipper has spent a long period without playing competitive football and will need to do much work before taking the pitch.
Jele has been without a club after parting ways with the Sea Robbers at the end of last season.
Maduka also clarified that he is the head coach at Royal, which will mean Abran Nteo has been relegated to assistant coach.
Nteo began the season as the co-coach alongside Khabo Zondo and Dan Malesela, who later left to rejoin former employers Marumo Gallants.
According to media reports, Zondo is now head of development.
Maduka is set to sit on the bench against City as he has received his work permit.
