Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler fears Royal AM will have the new coach aura when they meet in the last-32 round of the Nedbank Cup on Sunday at the Cape Town Stadium (6pm).
Thwihli Thwahla have brought John Maduka back to their coaching ranks. Last year, the Malawian steered the team to a third-place finish in their first PSL season. He will be back on the bench this weekend for the City match after securing his work permit.
Tinkler is anticipating Royal AM to adopt Maduka’s philosophy this weekend, hence they have been using last season’s matches as references in their preparations.
“We are well aware it’s not going to be an easy match, it’s going to be a difficult match. They have John Maduka back who took them to third last season,” Tinkler told the media yesterday.
“So I think they are slightly going to be a different outfit. In terms of our tactical analysis of them, we can’t read too much into what they have been doing in the past under their previous coaches.
“We are kind of looking back to when we played them last season in terms of structurally and tactically what they have done under John, they have different faces compared to last season.
"It’s important that we prepare ourselves; our biggest problem has been consistency, I think we have underperformed and underachieved, it’s time we step up and this is the opportunity to do that.”
'It won't be easy against Royal with Maduka back'
Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images
Maduka hopeful Royal will repeat last season's feat
With City huffing and puffing this campaign, the Nedbank Cup is a welcomed distraction and has seen the players rejuvenated.
The former Bafana Bafana midfielder said players who have impressed in training this week will get the nod on Sunday.
“I’m looking at the players in training, and I’m seeing certain individuals holding up their hands saying coach, select me, and come Sunday I’m going to play the players that have held up their hands in training,” said the former Orlando Pirates coach.
“I think it is important to know that right now nobody is guaranteed a starting berth, that’s just the fact. I saw in training today that the work ethic is hard, everybody is working extremely hard.
"I saw some players taking it to another level. That’s what I’m looking for, those who are prepared to take it to the next level, those are the ones that will start getting opportunities.”
