×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chiefs’ comeback mission starts with beating Maritzburg

We do not want to focus on the past, says Zwane

10 February 2023 - 09:53
Neville Khoza Journalist
Arthur Zwane of Kaizer Chiefs FC during the DStv Premiership match between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Arthur Zwane of Kaizer Chiefs FC during the DStv Premiership match between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs will begin their quest to end their eight-year trophy drought with a tricky fixture against Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup last 32 tonight at the sold-out Harry Gwala Stadium (7.30pm).

The last time Chiefs won a trophy was when Stuart Baxter steered them to a cup double in the 2014-15 season.

And coach Arthur Zwane knows the importance of ending the drought but first will have to deal with Maritzburg tonight.

“We do not want to focus on the past. It is gone,” Zwane said.

“We must look at what it is that we can do now and help the team to improve. 

“It is not about the history of the club now. But we have to look at what we can do to change the fortunes of the club and start winning cups again. It is the mindset, nothing much. Our players know what’s at stake and how important it is for us to go to the next stage.”

In this competition in the past, Chiefs have suffered the embarrassment of losing to minnows, which also contributed to their drought. However, with a match against a Premiership side to compete with for a place in the next round, this could be what they want to start their mission.

Zwane expects a tough match from the Team of Choice, especially in Pietermaritzburg.

Maritzburg won’t give Chiefs free path to glory

With the Nedbank Cup the only remaining trophy Kaizer Chiefs can win this season, Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids expects them to come out ...
Sport
2 days ago

“They are a difficult team no doubt. But we are going with one thing in mind, to grind a result,” he said.

The Team of Choice have improved under coach Fadlu Davids and are heading into this encounter on the back of a couple of decent results that have seen them slowly climb their way up the log table.

But Maritzburg’s three losses in their last three matches against Amakhosi is a record Davids will want to end and progress to the next round.

Fixtures:

Tonight: Spurs v Baroka, Athlone, 3pm; Maritzburg v Chiefs, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm

Tomorrow: Black Cross v VFA, Dr Molemela, 3pm; Arrows v Callies, Princess Magogo, 3pm; Stellenbosch v Swallows, Danie Craven, 3pm; Mpheni Home Defenders v Clarewood JPM, Thohoyandou; All Stars v Pirates, Milpark, 8pm.

Sunday: AmaZulu v Tornado; King Goodwill, 3pm; Galaxy v Amavarara, Milpark, 3pm; Mkhambathi v Casric Stars, Harry Gwala, 3pm; CPT v Royal AM, Cape Town, 6pm

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘South Africans are grateful we exist’ Malema on their latest ejection from Sona
Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child