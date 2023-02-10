“They are a difficult team no doubt. But we are going with one thing in mind, to grind a result,” he said.
Chiefs’ comeback mission starts with beating Maritzburg
We do not want to focus on the past, says Zwane
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)
Kaizer Chiefs will begin their quest to end their eight-year trophy drought with a tricky fixture against Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup last 32 tonight at the sold-out Harry Gwala Stadium (7.30pm).
The last time Chiefs won a trophy was when Stuart Baxter steered them to a cup double in the 2014-15 season.
And coach Arthur Zwane knows the importance of ending the drought but first will have to deal with Maritzburg tonight.
“We do not want to focus on the past. It is gone,” Zwane said.
“We must look at what it is that we can do now and help the team to improve.
“It is not about the history of the club now. But we have to look at what we can do to change the fortunes of the club and start winning cups again. It is the mindset, nothing much. Our players know what’s at stake and how important it is for us to go to the next stage.”
In this competition in the past, Chiefs have suffered the embarrassment of losing to minnows, which also contributed to their drought. However, with a match against a Premiership side to compete with for a place in the next round, this could be what they want to start their mission.
Zwane expects a tough match from the Team of Choice, especially in Pietermaritzburg.
Maritzburg won’t give Chiefs free path to glory
“They are a difficult team no doubt. But we are going with one thing in mind, to grind a result,” he said.
The Team of Choice have improved under coach Fadlu Davids and are heading into this encounter on the back of a couple of decent results that have seen them slowly climb their way up the log table.
But Maritzburg’s three losses in their last three matches against Amakhosi is a record Davids will want to end and progress to the next round.
