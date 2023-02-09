With his contract with Orlando Pirates set to expire in June, midfielder Thabang Monare has revealed that he loves the club and he wants to continue playing beyond this season.
I still want to play for Orlando Pirates, says Monare
Midfielder's contract with the club ends in June
Image: Veli Nhlapo
With his contract with Orlando Pirates set to expire in June, midfielder Thabang Monare has revealed that he loves the club and he wants to continue playing beyond this season.
Speaking in an interview with SowetanLIVE sister’s station Marawa Sports World Wide (MSW) on Wednesday, Monare said he has already spoken with the club and they have shown good faith in extending his stay.
“It is just a matter of making time and sitting down and discussing my future with the club,” Monare told Robert Marawa.
“But I just want to make it clear that I really love the club and I want to be part of this institution. I’ve been happy to be part of this club that when I first came they showed that they really believed in me.
“And my debut at the club was the [Soweto] derby [against Kaizer Chiefs]. It really showed how much belief the club has in me as an individual.
“So, I just want to put it out there that I will be happy to be part of the club and to continue working for it.”
The 33-year-old has been outstanding for the Buccaneers in the last few matches and said despite his contract coming to an end, he has not lost hunger and explained how he managed to get his form back.
“We have a different coach now and I think I understand the role that I have been given,” he said.
“Also with how we have been attended to in terms of what we eat, how we train and how we recover which really plays a very important part in our careers, especially us athletes.
“Also, I have not lost the hunger and this is what I think played a huge role in my career whereby I don’t think I have ever lost hunger till this day I really love to win and compete.
"So, I think that drive within me is still there and as long as I’m still in football I don’t think it will ever leave or ever die.”
