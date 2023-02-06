“I think the nation has lost a giant. And condolences to him and his wife, who I got to know better when he was still playing at Pirates.
‘SA has lost a giant’: Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane on former teammate John Moeti
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says “the nation has lost a giant”, expressing his sadness at the death of Bafana Bafana legend and former Orlando Pirates teammate John “Dungi” Moeti.
Moeti, a 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner and key member of Bucs’ 1995 African Cup of Champions Clubs-winning team, died in the early hours of Monday morning.
Zwane, 49, was a youthful right-wing when he joined Pirates after a stint at Brazilian outfit Santos, for two-and-a-half years from 1997. He only played 12 matches at Bucs as he suffered injuries and was sent on various loans.
“It’s sad to lose someone like John,” Chiefs’ coach lamented at a Nedbank Cup press conference on Monday ahead of their last 32 encounter against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night (7.30pm).
“I played with John at Pirates, he was my senior. He was a very humble person, very dedicated and disciplined.
“He was one of the seniors who used to call those of us who were a bit younger to order. We had to listen to him when he was talking to us, trying to help us understand or see things differently.
“I think the nation has lost a giant. And condolences to him and his wife, who I got to know better when he was still playing at Pirates.
“It’s sad to lose someone like him. It’s one of those things where you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”
Moeti's death was confirmed by his family and the South African Football Association.
A stocky central midfielder with a biting tackle, but also silkily skilful with an excellent eye for a pass, Moeti was among the classiest midfielders of his generation.
He would have played in South Africa’s first World Cup in France in 1998 but was injured on the eve of the tournament.
Moeti also played for Dynamos and SuperSport United. He had 29 caps for South Africa.
