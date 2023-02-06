Zwane unsure if injury-prone Billiat will stay at Chiefs

Asked how Billiat is handling the situation knowing his contract is coming to an end, Zwane said Billiat understands his problem, but the club continues to support him.
“Khama is a big boy. He understands these things do happen in football apart from the game, some of the things are beyond our control,” Zwane said.
“You can’t control the situation unfortunately, we are just hoping that things will change for the better.
“We’ve been encouraging him, but not only him, [Eric] Mathoho has been in the same situation where he has been battling with injuries.
“[Phathutshedzo Nange], Cole Alexander, let alone the recent players that have just been added on that list, especially the senior players.
“They are dealing with it because the team is also offering help physiologically.”
Billiat made 11 appearances across all competitions this season, registering three assists without scoring.
With Khama Billiat’s contract ending in June and the player currently battling with injuries, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is not sure if the attacking midfielder will stay on at the club.
Billiat has undergone surgery on a groin tear which has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.
The Zimbabwean midfielder suffered the injury prior to the 2022 Fifa World Cup break.
He made slight progress in his recovery after returning to light training a month ago but aggravated the injury.
Speaking to the media during the Nedbank Cup press conference ahead of their last 32 match against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday, Zwane said he was not sure who will stay or leave at the end of the season.
“Everything boils down to one thing, profiling players and the plan for next season,” Zwane said.
“I’m not going to say who is going to be part of the team next season and who is not going to be here. We don’t know as things stand right now, only time will tell.”
