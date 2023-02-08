"If it happens, one thing about Africa is you need serious investment and if we don’t have a deep pocket, I’m afraid it is something you don’t want to take part in.
Coach says teams in Africa needs serious investment for them to succeed
Manousakis doubts Richards Bay will finish in the top three after cup exit
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Richards Bay coach Vasili Manousakis is not sure if his team has what it takes to finish in the top three and qualify for the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.
The Natal Rich Boyz are going through a bad run which saw them failing to win in their last four matches across all competitions.
They have now dropped third in the DStv Premiership log table and with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs behind them with three points, Manousakis feels it will be difficult for them to finish in the top three.
“I’m not so sure if that second position is achievable at this point when I look at the difference where we are and where they are with Pirates hitting form now,” Manousakis told the media after their 3-2 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup first round at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.
Vasili feels top 3 is weighing Bay players heavily
"If it happens, one thing about Africa is you need serious investment and if we don’t have a deep pocket, I’m afraid it is something you don’t want to take part in.
“But I think to be realistic we are far away from even thinking about that possibility.”
Following the defeat to Sundowns on Tuesday, the coach was not pleased with his side's performance but said this is perhaps a blessing in disguise as they will now channel all their energy in the league.
“If you take the season into context and the thin squad that we have and also the injuries that we have and if you guys can notice the team sheet only had 19 players instead of 20 [against Sundowns],” he said.
“So perhaps it is a blessing in disguise to give us some time off and allow us to regroup and click on from there.
“But we wanted to go as far as possible. There are some financial rewards that will help a club like ours. Now we will get some time off to finish as high as we can in the league.”
Despite the defeat, Richards Bay held their own in the first half, which ended 1-1, but the Brazilians returned from the break to score twice to win the match.
Peter Shalulile scored a brace, while Mosa Lebusa scored the other goal as Sundowns booked their place in the last 16.
Richards Bay had equalised through midfielder Nkayiso Zungu from the penalty spot, while Katleho Makateng scored the second goal late in the match.
