“If we can build momentum, we can be able to save our status while we also do wonders in both the Confed Cup and the Nedbank Cup. It’s good that we've already won our last two games [they beat Sekhukhune 2-0 last Saturday before dispatching Magesi three days later] that has brought back the confidence and the aim is to build on that.”
Al Akhdar last played a competitive game on December 25 when they drew goalless against Al-Ahly Benghazi in the league. Chivaviro, 30, has urged his teammates to disregard Al Akhdar’s recent inactivity. “We must not over analyse them. I don’t really think we must read too much into the fact that they last played a game on Christmas because we must focus on our own strengths,” Chivaviro insisted.
Meanwhile, Marumo spokesman Rufus Matsena revealed the reason they are playing at Dobsonville Stadium instead of their home ground, Royal Bafokeng, is that the Rustenburg venue was being renovated, hence CAF couldn’t inspect it. Matsena also confirmed coach Dylan Kerr had not received his work permit by yesterday.
Marumo take busy schedule in their stride
Relegation battle, CAF and Nedbank Cup on teams plate
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
As they juggle relegation battle with the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup, rejuvenated Marumo Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro has opened up about how they intend to strike a balance between the three commitments.
Having just dispatched second-tier’s Magesi 3-1 to book their slot in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup, Marumo have since switched their focus to the Confed Cup, where they host Libyan outfit Al Akhdar, in the Group A’s opener at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (3pm). Marumo are at the bottom of the DStv Premiership standings. Congolese side Saint-Éloi Lupopo and USM Alger of Algeria are Marumo’s other Group A rivals.
“Yes the league is our bread and butter but we are not going to let our opponents in the Confed Cup and in the Nedbank Cup walk over us. We will fight like it is our last game in each and every game we play. The aim is to use the Confed Cup and the Nedbank Cup to build momentum because we believe that can save us from relegation,” Chivaviro, who boasts five goals from 13 appearances across all competitions, told Sowetan yesterday.
Third-tier minnows show SuperSport utmost respect
“If we can build momentum, we can be able to save our status while we also do wonders in both the Confed Cup and the Nedbank Cup. It’s good that we've already won our last two games [they beat Sekhukhune 2-0 last Saturday before dispatching Magesi three days later] that has brought back the confidence and the aim is to build on that.”
Al Akhdar last played a competitive game on December 25 when they drew goalless against Al-Ahly Benghazi in the league. Chivaviro, 30, has urged his teammates to disregard Al Akhdar’s recent inactivity. “We must not over analyse them. I don’t really think we must read too much into the fact that they last played a game on Christmas because we must focus on our own strengths,” Chivaviro insisted.
Meanwhile, Marumo spokesman Rufus Matsena revealed the reason they are playing at Dobsonville Stadium instead of their home ground, Royal Bafokeng, is that the Rustenburg venue was being renovated, hence CAF couldn’t inspect it. Matsena also confirmed coach Dylan Kerr had not received his work permit by yesterday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos