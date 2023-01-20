×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Davids hopes to get Peprah firing again

Maritzburg coach worked the striker at Bucs

20 January 2023 - 10:37
Neville Khoza Journalist
Fadlu Davids, coach of Maritzburg United.
Fadlu Davids, coach of Maritzburg United.
Image: Darren Stewart

With Fadlu Davids having previously worked with Kwame Peprah at Orlando Pirates, Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia expects the coach to get the best out of him quickly.

Peprah joined the Team of Choice on loan until the end of the season after he struggled for game time under Jose Riveiro at the Buccaneers.

He managed just five Premier Soccer League appearances this term, leading to his loan transfer to the KwaZulu-Natal side.

It was under Davids and Mandla Ncikazi that the 22-year-old excelled after he scored nine goals across all competitions for the Soweto giants.

“What you must understand is that the coach worked with him and the coach knows how to get the best out of him and I’m sure he will do that,” Kadodia told Sowetan yesterday.

“So it will be an advantage having worked together at Pirates and he will get the best out of him. I do not doubt that.”

Kadodia also confirmed that the Ghanaian international would miss the game against Golden Arrows tomorrow as he was still sorting out his work permit.

Davids, however, said he expected the striker to hit the ground running at the Team of Choice and would help him to get his form back

“Kwame Peprah is a striker that propelled Pirates leading the attacking line into the Confederation Cup final and he has a huge pedigree about his season at Pirates,” Davids told the club media department.

“I know him well; I know his strengths and I know how to utilise him. I am sure he will make a huge impact along with our other strikers [Friday] Samu and Amadou [Soukouna]. All three of them will complement each other well and give us a different strength in our attacking prowess.”

Meanwhile, Maritzburg will look to build on from their two successive victories when they visit Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm.

Rulani rates Chiefs dangerous against Sundowns

Runaway DStv Premiership log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena wants his side to approach their game against Kaizer Chiefs with caution ...
Sport
13 minutes ago

Where Bafana went wrong: No physical strength, aerial presence

When going through Clive Barker's Bafana Bafana squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 hosted on home soil, one thing that stands out about ...
Sport
30 minutes ago

Zwane vows to continue picking youngsters

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has emphasised that he won’t stop his unswerving belief in younger players, indicating in the absence of injured ...
Sport
41 minutes ago

Transnet tells Safa it's out and there's no turning back

Transnet is adamant it wants to cease its sponsorship of the Safa School of Excellence, despite the football body’s insistence that the rail company ...
Sport
47 minutes ago

Odds stacked against struggling Stellies at Orlando

The odds will be stacked against struggling Stellenbosch when they visit an indifferent Orlando Pirates outfit at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
Sport
53 minutes ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...