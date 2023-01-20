With Fadlu Davids having previously worked with Kwame Peprah at Orlando Pirates, Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia expects the coach to get the best out of him quickly.
Peprah joined the Team of Choice on loan until the end of the season after he struggled for game time under Jose Riveiro at the Buccaneers.
He managed just five Premier Soccer League appearances this term, leading to his loan transfer to the KwaZulu-Natal side.
It was under Davids and Mandla Ncikazi that the 22-year-old excelled after he scored nine goals across all competitions for the Soweto giants.
“What you must understand is that the coach worked with him and the coach knows how to get the best out of him and I’m sure he will do that,” Kadodia told Sowetan yesterday.
“So it will be an advantage having worked together at Pirates and he will get the best out of him. I do not doubt that.”
Kadodia also confirmed that the Ghanaian international would miss the game against Golden Arrows tomorrow as he was still sorting out his work permit.
Davids, however, said he expected the striker to hit the ground running at the Team of Choice and would help him to get his form back
“Kwame Peprah is a striker that propelled Pirates leading the attacking line into the Confederation Cup final and he has a huge pedigree about his season at Pirates,” Davids told the club media department.
“I know him well; I know his strengths and I know how to utilise him. I am sure he will make a huge impact along with our other strikers [Friday] Samu and Amadou [Soukouna]. All three of them will complement each other well and give us a different strength in our attacking prowess.”
Meanwhile, Maritzburg will look to build on from their two successive victories when they visit Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm.
Davids hopes to get Peprah firing again
Maritzburg coach worked the striker at Bucs
Image: Darren Stewart
