On the back of leaking three goals when they lost 3-2 to Sekhukhune United midweek, Marumo Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi aims to redeem himself by keeping a clean sheet against Maritzburg United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).
Arubi wants to avoid conceding against the Team of Choice, believing that would help him put the ordeal of leaking three goals in the Limpopo derby against Sekhukhune on Tuesday behind him.
"It's something that I am not used to [conceding three goals in a single tie]. The last time I had conceded about three goals was when I was still at TTM against Sundowns [on April 6 2021 when Sundowns beat them 3-1],'' Arubi told Sowetan yesterday.
"I am not going to put my head down because at the end of the day I am the last line of the defence. My aim is to put that experience behind me by keeping a clean sheet against Maritzburg. A clean sheet is very important against Maritzburg because we know that if we can avoid conceding we have bigger chances of getting maximum points."
Marumo are staring relegation in the face, sitting 14th on the DStv Premiership table. Even so, Arubi sees no need to press the panic button. The Marumo shot-stopper pins his survival hopes on the side's ability to work hard and the astuteness of their coach Dan "Dance" Malesela.
"At the moment we are not where we want to be as a team, but we are not going to panic. The belief we have is that we will climb up the table and save the status of the team. We have a hard working group and a very good coach [Malesela], so we have what it takes to move away from the relegation zone,'' Arubi stated.
Meanwhile, Maritzburg will also be eager to bounce back after losing 2-1 to TS Galaxy in what was returning coach Fadlu Davids' first game in charge since coming back last Friday.
Arubi aims to keep clean sheet against Maritzburg
Keeper optimistic bottom-placed Gallants will survive relegation
Image: Philip Maeta
On the back of leaking three goals when they lost 3-2 to Sekhukhune United midweek, Marumo Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi aims to redeem himself by keeping a clean sheet against Maritzburg United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).
Arubi wants to avoid conceding against the Team of Choice, believing that would help him put the ordeal of leaking three goals in the Limpopo derby against Sekhukhune on Tuesday behind him.
"It's something that I am not used to [conceding three goals in a single tie]. The last time I had conceded about three goals was when I was still at TTM against Sundowns [on April 6 2021 when Sundowns beat them 3-1],'' Arubi told Sowetan yesterday.
"I am not going to put my head down because at the end of the day I am the last line of the defence. My aim is to put that experience behind me by keeping a clean sheet against Maritzburg. A clean sheet is very important against Maritzburg because we know that if we can avoid conceding we have bigger chances of getting maximum points."
Marumo are staring relegation in the face, sitting 14th on the DStv Premiership table. Even so, Arubi sees no need to press the panic button. The Marumo shot-stopper pins his survival hopes on the side's ability to work hard and the astuteness of their coach Dan "Dance" Malesela.
"At the moment we are not where we want to be as a team, but we are not going to panic. The belief we have is that we will climb up the table and save the status of the team. We have a hard working group and a very good coach [Malesela], so we have what it takes to move away from the relegation zone,'' Arubi stated.
Meanwhile, Maritzburg will also be eager to bounce back after losing 2-1 to TS Galaxy in what was returning coach Fadlu Davids' first game in charge since coming back last Friday.
Stakes high as AmaZulu, Royal AM collide
Hard work is behind our impressive form, says Johannes
City look to new signings to help end goal drought
Can Richards Bay pull an upset against rampant Sundowns?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos