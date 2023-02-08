As Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau and his Al Ahly teammates gear up to face Real Madrid, his only compatriot with a goal against Los Blancos, Bennet Mnguni, has cautioned him against trying too hard to score.
Al Ahly and Madrid trade blows in the Club World Cup semifinals at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium tonight (9pm SA time). Mnguni, who retired in 2008, is the only South African who boasts a goal against Madrid, managing this feat when he was playing for Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in the Uefa Champions League group phase tie back in 2002.
"Percy must not put pressure on himself by trying too hard to score. A goal will come naturally if he makes good decisions on the field. Trying too hard to impress can easily ruin his entire game,'' Mnguni warned Tau.
Even so, Mnguni, 48, is convinced that a goal against Madrid would earn Tau enormous respect across Egypt, reflecting on how his goal changed the way people treated him in Russia. "As much as I encourage him to play his normal game without trying too hard to score, a goal would definitely earn him huge respect in Egypt,'' Mnguni said.
Tau's moment to shine against Real galaxy of stars
Mnguni urges Ahly man not to try too hard in Club World Cup semis
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix Staff
As Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau and his Al Ahly teammates gear up to face Real Madrid, his only compatriot with a goal against Los Blancos, Bennet Mnguni, has cautioned him against trying too hard to score.
Al Ahly and Madrid trade blows in the Club World Cup semifinals at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium tonight (9pm SA time). Mnguni, who retired in 2008, is the only South African who boasts a goal against Madrid, managing this feat when he was playing for Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in the Uefa Champions League group phase tie back in 2002.
"Percy must not put pressure on himself by trying too hard to score. A goal will come naturally if he makes good decisions on the field. Trying too hard to impress can easily ruin his entire game,'' Mnguni warned Tau.
Even so, Mnguni, 48, is convinced that a goal against Madrid would earn Tau enormous respect across Egypt, reflecting on how his goal changed the way people treated him in Russia. "As much as I encourage him to play his normal game without trying too hard to score, a goal would definitely earn him huge respect in Egypt,'' Mnguni said.
On-form Percy Tau gears up for big clash against Real Madrid
"Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world and scoring against them proves that you're a big player. I remember when I scored against them, the fans of Lokomotiv started to be friendly towards me and Jacob [Lekgetho, his compatriot whom he played with at Lokomotiv].
"Remember, back then the Russians weren't that familiar with black people but after scoring we were treated like kings. The chairman of the club even gave us good bonuses...so Tau can also earn that kind of respect if he scores."
Tau has already found the back of the net at the ongoing Club World Cup in Morocco, scoring in Al Ahly's 3-0 win over New Zealand side Auckland City in the first round.
It was Tau's second Club World Cup goal, having netted Mamelodi Sundowns' solitary goal of their 4-1 thumping by South Korean giants Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors back in 2016. Tau, 28, is the only South African player with Club World Cup goals.
Tau is no stranger to facing Madrid as he played against them and bagged an assist when his then Belgian outfit Club Brugge held the European champions to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League group stages in October 2019.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos