“We only took ourselves off the bottom but still close with two points off the playoff place. We want to take it step by step. We can't be winning three games in a row and start thinking about the top eight.”
The Team of Choice heads into the match against Usuthu on the back of a disappointing 0-1 defeat to Chippa United in their last game and are eager to return to winning ways against Usuthu, but Davids expects a difficult encounter.
“All the matches are like six-pointers, whether you are playing against a team that is fourth on the log or 16th; the league is still tight,” he said.
“A win for every opponent is three points, so we approach the game like no other. Although it is a derby and we know we are playing at home, but AmaZulu are a very good side with so many good players that they have strengthened.
“They have a lot of firepower in every department, so we are going to face a fantastic squad.”
Maritzburg set sights on 30 points
Target now is to survive relegation, says Davids
With two points ahead of 15th-place Swallows in the relegation zone, Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has set a target of 30 points in the DStv Premiership.
The 30-point mark has historically proven to be the points tally to avoid relegation and Maritzburg currently have 20 with 12 matches remaining.
Ahead of their KwaZulu-Natal derby against AmaZulu at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight (7.30pm), Davids said they need to get to that target as quickly as possible by collecting maximum points.
“We have an objective. Let’s get to 30 points as quickly as possible and after that, we will push as far as we can. But the target now is to save the club from relegation,” Davids told the media.
“I don’t think we should even talk about the top eight, we should know where we come from and the players are still fragile. Being at the bottom of the log for six months is not an easy thing to digest.
Solid wins boost Maritzburg confidence
