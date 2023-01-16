Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids is satisfied with the progress his team is making although they are far from being a finished project.
Since Davids took over at the club, Maritzburg are improving, having won two successive matches against Royal AM 3-1 and Marumo Gallants 0-1, while losing to TS Galaxy 1-2.
Speaking after their victory over Royal on Sunday, Davids said he needs more time to get players to a level where he wants them to be.
“During pre-season, we had a fantastic build-up. Each week we were getting better and fitter,” Davids told the media after the match.
“But to play in this high-intensity of football, it will need more time for us to get to understand and be able to maintain it.
“ Tactically, the players are adapting, they are trying to understand and maintain their thinking in bad moments and good moments.”
Amadou Soukouna scored a brace, while Friday Sau scored the other goal to give the Team of Choice their second win in a row.
Maritzburg coach Davids unhappy with his players' fitness levels
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Maritzburg United complete the signing of Peprah and two other players
But Davids said the team is not at a level where they can play the entire match and will be working on their high intensity at training.
“To be able to execute their actions and to be consistent in playing the way we want to play ... it’s going to take time,” he said. “We are not at that level where we can play for 90 minutes. That's why in the second half we dropped so deep too early.
“And we had to make a double change about the fitness, the physical output of the players ... we are not yet there. We need more time to get to the level where we want them, but it needs time not only to change the mentality but to change the physical aspect of the team.”
Maritzburg's next match is against Golden Arrows in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.
