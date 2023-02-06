'Why keep an unhappy player?': Hunt on why Rayners left SuperSport

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has revealed the reason behind Iqraam Rayners’ departure from the club.

Rayners left SuperSport during the January transfer window and rejoined former team Stellenbosch FC. The attacking midfielder had been with Matsatsantsa for two-and-a-half seasons after he moved to Gauteng in July 2020 from Stellies.

Hunt said the player had become an unhappy camper at the club and wanted out.

The coach did not divulge what led to Rayners' unhappiness but said he did not believe it was a case of failing to settle in Gauteng.