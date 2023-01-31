×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Zakhele Lepasa on loan to SuperSport from Pirates

By Neville Khoza - 31 January 2023 - 12:26
Neville Khoza Journalist
Zakhele Lepasa has joined SuperSport United from Orlando Pirates on a loan deal.
Zakhele Lepasa has joined SuperSport United from Orlando Pirates on a loan deal.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Zakhele Lepasa has joined SuperSport United from Orlando Pirates on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

Pirates confirmed on Tuesday that the striker will spend the last six months with SuperSport after he struggled for game time under Jose Riveiro this season despite earning a Bafana Bafana call-up on a few occasions.

Lepasa made 13 appearances for the Buccaneers this campaign, scoring one against TS Galaxy and an assist.

With the arrival of Kermit Erasmus at the beginning of the season alongside Bienvenu Eva Nga, he struggled to keep his place in the Bucs' starting line-up.

And a move to SuperSport is what he needed to resurrect his career. He becomes SuperSport's second new striker after the arrival of Mamour Niang last week.

Our sights are on Champions League, says Pirates’ Pule

Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule has laid bare the Sea Robbers’ ambition to participate in the CAF Champions League next season, implying they are ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bucs hit form just in time for Downs clash

Ahead of their match against runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday at Orlando Stadium, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is content with ...
Sport
1 day ago

The 26-year-old is a Pirates academy graduate who spent loan spells at Stellenbosch and Galaxy where he helped them win the Nedbank Cup.

His arrival at SuperSport could pave the way for striker Thamsanqa Gabuza who is set to join Stellenbosch.

The writing was on the wall for the striker who missed Pirates' last four matches. And with Pirates having signed Cameroonian forward Souaibou Marou, Lepasa had to make way for him. And SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt will welcome his arrival.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding