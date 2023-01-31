Zakhele Lepasa has joined SuperSport United from Orlando Pirates on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.
Pirates confirmed on Tuesday that the striker will spend the last six months with SuperSport after he struggled for game time under Jose Riveiro this season despite earning a Bafana Bafana call-up on a few occasions.
Lepasa made 13 appearances for the Buccaneers this campaign, scoring one against TS Galaxy and an assist.
With the arrival of Kermit Erasmus at the beginning of the season alongside Bienvenu Eva Nga, he struggled to keep his place in the Bucs' starting line-up.
And a move to SuperSport is what he needed to resurrect his career. He becomes SuperSport's second new striker after the arrival of Mamour Niang last week.
Zakhele Lepasa on loan to SuperSport from Pirates
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The 26-year-old is a Pirates academy graduate who spent loan spells at Stellenbosch and Galaxy where he helped them win the Nedbank Cup.
His arrival at SuperSport could pave the way for striker Thamsanqa Gabuza who is set to join Stellenbosch.
The writing was on the wall for the striker who missed Pirates' last four matches. And with Pirates having signed Cameroonian forward Souaibou Marou, Lepasa had to make way for him. And SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt will welcome his arrival.
