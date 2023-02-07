Quizzed whether he'd imagined that things would turn out the way they have, when the co-coaching set-up was dismantled for him to be the sole head coach back in October last year, Mokwena just delivered Bible sermons, saying it's God who gave him the Sundowns post.
"Nobody can say they expected it [his spell as a lone head coach] to be what it is. God never did a voting process to Noah to build the ark... God went and said 'Noah, you build the ark'. With a lot of my imperfections and a lot of my qualities that may not, in a lot of peoples' eyes, reflect a perfect Sundowns coach. It was God who said in this moment I want you to lead these people,'' Mokwena said yesterday.
"God never asked for votes to ask the Israelites who's going to lead the people out of Egypt and who's going to confront Pharaoh... he said 'Moses, you do it' even though he wasn't ready because he was a stutterer. When God decides that you have to stand up and take care of responsibility, you've got to do it."
In Mokwena's eyes, all Sundowns players are equal, and this is why he took offence when asked if he'd give "fringe players" a chance tonight, especially given that thereafter they travel to Sudan to face Al-Hilal in their CAF Champions League Group A opener on Saturday (3pm SA time).
"Fringe is a word that's very uncomfortable with me. Everyone in our squad is very important. Anytime, we can use any player because they are all registered with the PSL.''
Rulani reckons his Downs job was God-given
Coach likens himself to the Biblical Noah and Moses
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
As Mamelodi Sundowns continue to break records under his tutelage, Rulani Mokwena is convinced it's God who parachuted him into this job, likening himself to the Biblical Noah and Moses.
Mokwena became the first coach to win his first 11 league games in charge of a top-flight club in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) history when Sundowns beat Orlando Pirates 0-1 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns, who boast a 15-game winning streak in the league, have swiftly shifted their focus to the Nedbank Cup, where they face Richards Bay in the first round, at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, tonight (7.30pm).
