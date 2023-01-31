According to a statement released by the club yesterday, chairman Abram Sello said they needed a different tactic as results were not forthcoming.
Dan Malesela in limbo as Marumo rope in Kerr
Raymond Mdaka is interim head coach
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The compulsory leave Dan Malesela has been placed under is set to end his second tenure at the struggling Marumo Gallants.
Malesela was placed on special leave yesterday following a string of poor results, which left the club languishing at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table.
With Dylan Kerr roped in as an advisory consultant, it is clear that they are preparing him to take over at the club soon.
Kerr has been jobless since parting ways with Swallows.
Gallants didn’t explain how long Malesela will be on special leave, but with 10 matches remaining before the end of the season, he might as well see this as the end of the road.
The club revealed that while they have placed Malesela on special leave, Raymond Mdaka will be the interim head coach, while Selaotse Mosala will also form part of the technical team that’s been tasked to save the club.
Mdaka is no stranger to leading Bahlabane Ba Ntwa on an interim basis as he has filled that position before.
The decision comes after the recent poor results in which the club has not won in their last eight matches.
Marumo Gallants replace coach Dan Malesela
According to a statement released by the club yesterday, chairman Abram Sello said they needed a different tactic as results were not forthcoming.
“I believe that Malesela and his team have done their best,” Sello said.
“However, the results show that it’s time to reflect and come up with different tactics.
“Losing games takes its toll mentally, physically and emotionally.
“Therefore, this opportunity will allow the technical team to re-energise and come back with improved strategies.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have the luxury of pausing football games during this period, and therefore we have an interim technical team taking the reins for now.
“I trust my players and I know that they will continue to strive for wins and make myself and supporters proud.”
Gallants will hope for a change of fortunes when they host Sekhukhune United at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Saturday (8pm).
Malesela’s results since he rejoined the club in September last year
(Played 12, won two, seven defeats and three draws)
v Galaxy 1-0 (away)
v Sundowns 0-1 (A)
v AmaZulu 0-0 (home)
v CPT City 2-1 (H)
v SuperSport 0--1 (A)
v Sekhukhune 2-3 (A)
v Maritzburg 0-1 (H)
v Stellenbosch 1-1 (A)
v Richards Bay 0-2 (H)
v AmaZulu 1-1 (A)
v Arrows 2-3 (A)
v Pirates 0-2 (H)
