When quizzed about dropping Khune and Kwinika, Zwane didn't beat about the bush, saying the glaring mistakes the pair committed in the past games informed the decision to sacrifice them.
"When it comes to Itu and Kwinika, as I said earlier on, I said we have been playing very well and unfortunately when you look at the goals that we conceded, they were individual errors, not team mistakes, I don’t know if you understand what I’m saying,'' Zwane said.
Kwinika could return to the XI as a right-back when Chiefs face TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm). This is because Amakhosi lost both their natural right-backs in Reeve Frosler and Dillan Solomons to injuries against Royal. Zwane painted a picture that losing Frosler and Solomons in one game could be a blow.
"The worrying factor from this match is losing two key players in the right-back position. I am not too sure what happened with Frosler but he might have broken his cheek. Solomons, I think there’s a shoulder dislocation.''
Zwane credits Dove, Ngezana for Chiefs win
Coach worried about losing Frosler, Solomons ahead of Galaxy clash
Kaizer Chiefs mentor Arthur Zwane couldn't stop raving about the central defensive pairing of Edmilson Dove and Siyabonga Ngezana after their 2-0 win over Royal AM at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Sifiso Hlanti and Ashley du Preez were on target for Chiefs. It was Amakhosi's maiden win of 2023 after losing three games on the trot since the beginning of the year.
Having been slated heavily at the start of the season for series of blunders, Ngezana returned to the starting XI to partner with Dove at the heart of defence, with usual suspect at the position Zitha Kwinika dropping to the bench alongside Itumeleng Khune, whose slot was taken by Brandon Petersen.
"I must give credit to our defence... the central pairing of Dove and Siya [Ngezana]. In terms of the organisation and making sure that there was no space in behind, they managed to control the space in front of them and behind them,'' Zwane said.
"That also gave confidence to our midfielders that if the ball bypassed them, they knew that those guys [Dove and Ngezana] would win 1v1 battles."
Chiefs coach hopes Du Preez goal will boost his confidence
