Truter the fifth PSL coach to bite the dust this season

Brandon Truter became the latest coach to get the sack in the DStv Premiership after AmaZulu showed him the door yesterday following a string of poor results.
Truter follows Romain Folz (Marumo Gallants), Daine Klate (Chippa United), Dan Malesela (Royal AM) and Dylan Kerr (Swallows) as coaches to have left their clubs since the start of the season.
The move came as no surprise looking at AmaZulu's poor recent form which culminated in a defeat to Richards Bay on Wednesday. It was Usuthu's fourth loss in five league matches.
Truter's side started the season well, collecting 10 points from their first four games after he was confirmed as a permanent coach for this season following his stellar showing after replacing Benni McCarthy towards the end of last term.
However, things didn't go as he would have wanted with the club failing to win any of their last five matches and their defeat against KwaZulu-Natal neighbours Bay was a final nail in his coffin.
"AmaZulu would like to announce that it has parted ways with head coach Brandon Truter," the statement from the club read yesterday.
"He has impressed since taking over the reins following the departure of Benni McCarthy in March. However, the current season has proved to be difficult and the team has recorded just three league wins.
"Truter's record is 19 games, seven wins, seven draws and five losses. We thank him for his cooperation and hard work for the club and wish him luck in his future career."
While results were not forthcoming, Truter will look back at most injuries and suspensions from his players as one of the reasons his side had a poor form.
Players like Gabadinho Mhango, Bongi Ntuli, Makhehleni Makhaula, Veluyeke Zulu, Keagan Buchanan and Riaan Hanamub were not available in their defeat to Richards Bay owing to injuries and suspension.
Well travelled German coach Ernst Middendorp is one of the coaches whose name has been discussed at the club, according to sources, to replace Truter.
Truter the fifth PSL coach to bite the dust this season
AmaZulu pull trigger after defeat to Richards Bay
