Ticket sales for the Carling Black Label Cup, also known as the Beer Cup, set to take place in November, have gone on sale, organisers said this week.
They will cost between R80 and R200 for the one-day tournament which is billed for FNB Stadium, where four teams voted for by fans will battle it out first with two semifinals, and then the final in the evening.
"With each year, [Carling] has explored different ways to empower the champion fans, by giving them unprecedented power over the game. The 2022 Black Label Cup set for the 12th of November will be no exception as for the first time in the cup’s history, all 16 Premier Soccer League clubs stand a chance of participating," a statement said.
"Football fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early as the brand, along with the PSL, have promised a full day spectacle with the top four teams as voted for by the fans.
Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, Computicket and Shoprite Checkers. "Tickets from Ticketmaster can be purchased with debit or credit cards. These tickets will only be available in digital format, which means they can only be retrieved through the Ticketmaster mobile App or Ticketmaster account on a mobile browser on their phone. These tickets cannot be printed, and the ticketholder will have to produce the digital ticket on his/her digital device at the entry gate for scanning purposes," organisers cautioned.
Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Swallows – who sacked Dylan Kerr yesterday – are the leading four teams voted for by fans to take part in the historic tournament.
Beer Cup tickets on sale from R80 each
Kerr-less Birds set to sneak into top four
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Ticket sales for the Carling Black Label Cup, also known as the Beer Cup, set to take place in November, have gone on sale, organisers said this week.
They will cost between R80 and R200 for the one-day tournament which is billed for FNB Stadium, where four teams voted for by fans will battle it out first with two semifinals, and then the final in the evening.
"With each year, [Carling] has explored different ways to empower the champion fans, by giving them unprecedented power over the game. The 2022 Black Label Cup set for the 12th of November will be no exception as for the first time in the cup’s history, all 16 Premier Soccer League clubs stand a chance of participating," a statement said.
"Football fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early as the brand, along with the PSL, have promised a full day spectacle with the top four teams as voted for by the fans.
Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, Computicket and Shoprite Checkers. "Tickets from Ticketmaster can be purchased with debit or credit cards. These tickets will only be available in digital format, which means they can only be retrieved through the Ticketmaster mobile App or Ticketmaster account on a mobile browser on their phone. These tickets cannot be printed, and the ticketholder will have to produce the digital ticket on his/her digital device at the entry gate for scanning purposes," organisers cautioned.
Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Swallows – who sacked Dylan Kerr yesterday – are the leading four teams voted for by fans to take part in the historic tournament.
Masokolara plan to derail Macufe Cup
Bhasera reveals his big role with teammates
Kaizer Chiefs and Billiat: Who is failing who?
Will Erasmus find a new team by today?
Broos desperate for another Bafana camp in November
Kerr flies solo after parting ways with Birds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos