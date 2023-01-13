As the DStv Premiership is at its halfway point, at least five coaches could bite the dust in the coming weeks if they don’t change the fortunes of their respective teams.
Sihle Ndebele looks at the coaches likely to bite the dust:
Steve Barker (Stellenbosch)
Barker appears to be leading the sack race as Stellies have gone five league games without a win with two defeats and three draws. The Cape Winelands side are four points away from the relegation zone, occupying the 13th slot. Barker, the longest serving coach in the division, penned a new three-year deal with the club in October last year. Even so, this doesn’t mean he can’t be excused should Stellies continue to drop points. He joined the club in 2017.
Barker’s last five league games for Stellies
October 18: lost 0-2 to SuperSport at home
Oct 30: 0-1 at AmaZulu
Dec 30: drew 1-all against Chippa at home
Jan 8: drew 0-0 away to Galaxy
Jan 12: drew 1-all at home to Marumo
Five coaches at risk of PSL guillotine
Three losses in a row may mean Bucs’ Riveiro is not safe
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
As the DStv Premiership is at its halfway point, at least five coaches could bite the dust in the coming weeks if they don’t change the fortunes of their respective teams.
Sihle Ndebele looks at the coaches likely to bite the dust:
Steve Barker (Stellenbosch)
Barker appears to be leading the sack race as Stellies have gone five league games without a win with two defeats and three draws. The Cape Winelands side are four points away from the relegation zone, occupying the 13th slot. Barker, the longest serving coach in the division, penned a new three-year deal with the club in October last year. Even so, this doesn’t mean he can’t be excused should Stellies continue to drop points. He joined the club in 2017.
Barker’s last five league games for Stellies
October 18: lost 0-2 to SuperSport at home
Oct 30: 0-1 at AmaZulu
Dec 30: drew 1-all against Chippa at home
Jan 8: drew 0-0 away to Galaxy
Jan 12: drew 1-all at home to Marumo
Image: Philip Moloko/Gallo Images
Morgan Mammila (Chippa)
Chippa are another side without a victory in the last five games, meaning coach Mammila is also in the mix. The Chilli Boys have drawn two and lost three of their last five league games. Given Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi’s well-documented history of being impatient with his coaches, Mammila knows he must start winning games or be axed.
Mammila’s last five league games
Oct 25: lost 1-2 away to City
Oct 30: drew 3-all at home to Bay
Dec 30: 1-1 away against Stellies
Jan 6: lost 0-2 at Swallows
Jan 10: 1-2 vs Sundowns away
Image: Philip Maeta
Dan Malesela (Marumo)
Speaking to Sowetan on Monday, Malesela conceded that they were having it tough. Malesela is Marumo’s second coach this season, having replaced Romain Folz in September last year. Marumo owner Abram Sello doesn’t come across as a patient man, having fired coaches like Sébastien Migné and Dylan Kerr, among others, for poor results in the past. What could save Malesela is that the side have secured a slot in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.
Malesela’s last five league games
Oct 29: won 2-1 versus City at home
Dec 30: lost 0-1 at SuperSport
Jan 3: lost 2-3 away to Sekhukhune
Jan 7: lost 0-1 by Maritzburg at home
Jan 11: drew 1-1 against Stellenbosch on the road
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Jose Riveiro (Pirates)
The fact that Riveiro has already delivered a trophy in the form of the MTN8 this term could buy him more time. However, pressure will continue to mount on the Spaniard if their league form doesn’t improve, with many already feeling he’s failing to use the quality players at his disposal.
Riveiro’s last five league games
Oct 14: drew 1-all v AmaZulu at home
Oct 18: won 2-0 away to Arrows
Oct 29: lost 0-1 at home to Chiefs
Dec 30: lost 0-2 to Sundowns away
Jan 7: lost 1-2 at City
Image: Darren Stewart
Romain Folz (AmaZulu)
Folz is another man whose job is at risk, having managed a single win from the last five league fixtures, with three draws and one loss. Folz also lost the MTN8 final to Pirates in November last year.
Folz’s last five league games
Oct 19: drew 1-1 at home to Mariztburg
Oct 26: drew 0-0 away to Marumo
Oct 30: won 1-0 against Stellenbosch at home
Dec 31: drew goalless away to Sekhukhune
Jan 8: lost 0-2 to Royal away
Speedy Arrows a concern for Riveiro
Boss defends erring referees, says they are 'human'
Majoro's plan for Usuthu to crush Chiefs
Big three avoid each other in the Nedbank Cup draw
Maritzburg United complete the signing of Peprah and two other players
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos