×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Five coaches at risk of PSL guillotine

Three losses in a row may mean Bucs’ Riveiro is not safe

13 January 2023 - 10:01
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker.
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

As the DStv Premiership is at its halfway point, at least five coaches could bite the dust in the coming weeks if they don’t change the fortunes of their respective teams.

Sihle Ndebele looks at the coaches likely to bite the dust:

Steve Barker (Stellenbosch)

Barker appears to be leading the sack race as Stellies have gone five league games without a win with two defeats and three draws. The Cape Winelands side are four points away from the relegation zone, occupying the 13th slot. Barker, the longest serving coach in the division, penned a new three-year deal with the club in October last year. Even so, this doesn’t mean he can’t be excused should Stellies continue to drop points. He joined the club in 2017.

Barker’s last five league games for Stellies

October 18: lost 0-2 to SuperSport at home

Oct 30: 0-1 at AmaZulu 

Dec 30: drew 1-all against Chippa at home

Jan 8: drew 0-0 away to Galaxy

Jan 12: drew 1-all at home to Marumo

Morgan Mammila, the head coach of Chippa United.
Morgan Mammila, the head coach of Chippa United.
Image: Philip Moloko/Gallo Images

Morgan Mammila (Chippa)

Chippa are another side without a victory in the last five games, meaning coach Mammila is also in the mix. The Chilli Boys have drawn two and lost three of their last five league games. Given Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi’s well-documented history of  being impatient with his coaches, Mammila knows he must start winning games or be axed.

Mammila’s last five league games

 Oct 25: lost 1-2 away to City

Oct 30: drew 3-all at home to Bay

Dec 30: 1-1 away against Stellies

Jan 6: lost 0-2 at Swallows

Jan 10: 1-2 vs Sundowns away

Marumo Gallants head coach Daniel Malesela.
Marumo Gallants head coach Daniel Malesela.
Image: Philip Maeta

Dan Malesela (Marumo)

Speaking to Sowetan on Monday, Malesela conceded that they were having it tough. Malesela is Marumo’s second coach this season, having replaced Romain Folz in September last year. Marumo owner Abram Sello doesn’t come across as a patient man, having fired coaches like Sébastien Migné and Dylan Kerr, among others, for poor results in the past. What could save Malesela is that the side have secured a slot in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

Malesela’s last five league games

Oct 29: won 2-1 versus City at home

Dec 30: lost 0-1 at SuperSport

Jan 3: lost 2-3 away to Sekhukhune

Jan 7: lost 0-1 by Maritzburg at home

Jan 11: drew 1-1 against Stellenbosch on the road

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Jose Riveiro (Pirates)

The fact that Riveiro has already delivered a trophy in the form of the MTN8  this term could buy him more time. However, pressure will continue to mount on the Spaniard if their league form doesn’t improve, with many already feeling he’s failing to use the quality players at his disposal. 

Riveiro’s last five league games

Oct 14: drew 1-all v AmaZulu at home

Oct 18: won 2-0 away to Arrows

Oct 29: lost 0-1 at home to Chiefs

Dec 30: lost 0-2 to Sundowns away

Jan 7: lost 1-2 at City

Romain Folz, head coach of AmaZulu FC.
Romain Folz, head coach of AmaZulu FC.
Image: Darren Stewart

Romain Folz (AmaZulu)

Folz is another man whose job is at risk, having managed a single win from the last five league fixtures, with three draws and one loss. Folz also lost the MTN8 final to Pirates in November last year.

Folz’s last five league games

Oct 19: drew 1-1 at home to Mariztburg

Oct 26: drew 0-0 away to Marumo

Oct 30: won 1-0 against Stellenbosch at home

Dec 31: drew goalless away to Sekhukhune

Jan 8: lost 0-2 to Royal away

Speedy Arrows a concern for Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has sounded rather anxious about Golden Arrows’ speed and transitional play ahead of Saturday’s league match ...
Sport
57 minutes ago

Boss defends erring referees, says they are 'human'

Amid the public outcry over some glaring mistakes by match officials in recent PSL games, Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim still doesn’t think the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Majoro's plan for Usuthu to crush Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu will use the DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight (7.30pm) to soothe the pain of losing their previous ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Big three avoid each other in the Nedbank Cup draw

There were no major surprises in the 2023 Nedbank Cup draw as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) big three Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Maritzburg United complete the signing of Peprah and two other players

Maritzburg United have announced the signing of three players, including unsettled Orlando Pirates striker Kwame Peprah.
Sport
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...