DStv Premiership outfit Swallows have parted ways with their trainer Dylan Kerr after a string of bad results.
The departure of Kerr comes following a heavy 4-0 loss at the hands of Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium this past weekend. After the defeat, Kerr threw the ball at the hands of Swallows chairman David Mogashoa, saying it was his call to keep him or let go.
"After this result, I don’t know what the chairman will do. I have to take the responsibility. If the chairman [Mogashoa] feels it’s time for the change, that’s his decision," Kerr said to the media after the loss to Arrows.
Reports in the media revealed that there was an emergency meeting between the two to discuss the details around the results and the 4-0 drubbing. The talks seem to have led to a separation between the two.
"Swallows have parted ways with head coach, Dylan Kerr," read a statement released by Swallows. "We would like to thank coach Kerr for the contribution he made to the club and wish him well with his future endeavours," it concluded.
Kerr came in at the Birds last season and managed to save their premiership status in the very last game of the PSL playoffs. Heading into the new season, he was an absent figure on the bench as he had issues with his work permits, missing the first five games of the season. Even though the work permit matter was above the club, it somewhat hinted that the marriage between Swallows and Kerr was not in good standing.
He then went on a winless run in the three games he was in charge of. The former TTM and Baroka coach leaves the Soweto club in 14th place after eight games.
Kerr becomes the fourth coach to break up with their employers this season after Romain Folz, Daine Klate and Dan Malesela.
Kerr flies solo after parting ways with Birds
Coach leaves nest of low-flying Swallows
Image: Veli Nhlapo
