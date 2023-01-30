×

Soccer

Shake-up to help team avoid relegation

Marumo Gallants replace coach Dan Malesela

By Neville Khoza - 30 January 2023 - 12:47
Neville Khoza Journalist
Dan Malesela coach of Marumo Gallants.
Image: Philip Maeta

Marumo Gallants put coach Dan Malesela on special leave alongside technical director Harris Choeu on Monday.

Gallants also revealed that they have appointed a new interim technical team with Dylan Kerr roped in as a consultant while assistant coach Raymond Mdaka moves to interim head coach.

Malesela was put on special leave after a string of poor results where in 10 matches he has won two and the club is languishing at the bottom of the table.

They have suffered successive defeats to Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates and are favourites for automatic relegation at the end of the season.

Club chairman Abram Sello is confident that the new look technical team will help the club survive relegation.

“I believe that Malesela and his team have done their best, however, the results show that it’s time to reflect and come up with different tactics. Losing games takes its toll mentally, physically and emotionally,” Sello said in a statement.

“Therefore, this opportunity will allow for the technical team to re-energise and come back with improved strategies. Unfortunately, we don’t have the luxury of pausing football games during this period, and therefore we have an interim technical team taking the reins for now.”

Mdaka will look to hit the ground running when he faces Sekhukhune United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday.

 

