Soccer

Swallows appoint former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp as new boss

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 15 December 2022 - 16:17
Ernst Middendorp has joined Swallows FC as their new coach.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix/ File photo

 

Struggling DStv Premiership side Swallows FC have appointed former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp as their new head coach.

Swallows have been without a permanent head coach since the sacking of Dylan Kerr in September. Former Birds, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Musa Nyatama has been in a caretaker coaching role for the Soweto club.

Premiership journeyman Middendorp has been without a job after parting ways with Maritzburg United at the end of last season.

Swallows said they agreed on a deal for three seasons with Middendorp.

“Coach Middendorp comes with a wealth of experience and we believe he will be the right person to guide the club in the right direction,” it said.

“We thank coach Musa and the technical team who steered the ship on an interim basis while the search was on for a head coach.”

It was not clear if the German would join Swallows with his own technical team or work with existing staff.

Middendorp has a tough task as Swallows are third from bottom  with 13 points from 12 matches, just two points above the relegation zone.

Swallows would want to move away from the relegation mix as soon as possible after surviving the chop via the promotion-relegation playoffs last season.

Middendorp’s first game will be against Premiership rookies Richards Bay FC — flying high in an impressive second place just before the halfway stage — in Durban on December 31 (3.30pm). 

