Soccer

Coach Malesela said to have been sacked after Pirates loss

Dan, Kerr claim to be unaware of their Marumo positions

By Neville Khoza - 30 January 2023 - 14:04
Neville Khoza Journalist

Despite reports that Marumo Gallants have fired their coach Dan Malesela, he insists he is not aware and that he is still with the club.

With results not coming and Gallants struggling at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table with 15 points from 20 matches, it is believed that the club management have had enough and pulled the trigger on him, with Dylan Kerr tipped to replace him...

