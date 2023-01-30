Coach Malesela said to have been sacked after Pirates loss
Dan, Kerr claim to be unaware of their Marumo positions
By Neville Khoza - 30 January 2023 - 14:04
Despite reports that Marumo Gallants have fired their coach Dan Malesela, he insists he is not aware and that he is still with the club.
With results not coming and Gallants struggling at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table with 15 points from 20 matches, it is believed that the club management have had enough and pulled the trigger on him, with Dylan Kerr tipped to replace him...
Coach Malesela said to have been sacked after Pirates loss
Dan, Kerr claim to be unaware of their Marumo positions
Despite reports that Marumo Gallants have fired their coach Dan Malesela, he insists he is not aware and that he is still with the club.
With results not coming and Gallants struggling at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table with 15 points from 20 matches, it is believed that the club management have had enough and pulled the trigger on him, with Dylan Kerr tipped to replace him...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos