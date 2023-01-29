Perhaps most influential for the visitors was Springbok loosehead prop Ox Nche who made his burly presence felt in every way possible. He was a bustling bundle of energy and perhaps had to be with so many of his Springbok cohorts absent.
Sharks hold on for stunning win in Edinburgh
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Edinburgh and the Sharks delivered a thoroughly enthralling United Rugby Championship (URC) match of magic and near misses in Scotland's capital on Saturday night.
Both had moments in which they were savage and scintillating as they seized scoring opportunities but they were also terriers in the trenches of defence.
For all their ruthlessness in attack in the first quarter, it was their bloody-mindedness in defence with tight head prop Carlu Sadie in the sin bin that helped seal a memorable 22-19 win for the Sharks.
It was a win for the ages for a team that missed many of its brightest starlets, and if there was the lingering question after their considerable spending spree if they now have what it takes to be a force in the competition this performance answered it in the affirmative.
It was helter-skelter on the field and edge of the seat stuff off it as the match was played at a lung-busting tempo.
Perhaps most influential for the visitors was Springbok loosehead prop Ox Nche who made his burly presence felt in every way possible. He was a bustling bundle of energy and perhaps had to be with so many of his Springbok cohorts absent.
If Nche popped up in places he wasn't ordinarily expected, Aphelele Fassi's try-saving interventions raised eyebrows and thumbs in equal measure. It earned him the man of the match award.
The Sharks were ruthless in the first half in the way they carved open the home team's defence and often scrumhalf Grant Williams injected pace and purpose to their front-foot forays.
The ever alert Williams broke the monotony of an early kicking duel when he used great anticipation, dexterity and speed with an intercept that delivered the game's first points.
Edinburgh had Wes Goosen sent to the bin and the Sharks caught them a man short when Marnus Potgieter scored to help give them a 14-0 lead.
Edinburgh rallied and levelled matters by the 38th minute but then scored a five-pointer that will be a candidate for try of the season. A Sharks pass didn't find its intended target and Edinburgh pounced on the loose ball, first through a grubber.
They swiftly hit left and despite Nche's admirable but vain last-gasp challenge Henry Immelman produced a loping dive to complete a stunning try in the left-hand corner.
The Sharks however crucially scored a maul try through Keeron van Vuuren in the 61st minute to retake the lead. They kept pressing but lost Sadie to a yellow card in the 67th minute.
Their momentum was broken but they defended doggedly to deny Edinburgh and hold on for a famous win.
Scorers
Edinburgh (19) — Tries: Adam McBuiney (2), Henry Immelman. Conversion: Charlie Savala (2).
Sharks (22) — Tries: Grant Williams, Marnus Potgieter, Kerron van Vuuren. Conversions: Curwin Bosch (2). Penalty: Bosch.
