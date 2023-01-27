Sundowns could reach 50 points with win over Sekhukhune

Sekhukhune United's meteoric rise under Brandon Truter will be put to a stern test when they face runaway log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (3.30pm).
Babina Noko have been outstanding under the tutelage of coach Truter with four successive wins.
Truter’s charges are one of the teams Sundowns failed to beat in the first round after playing to a 1-1 draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Sundowns have already gotten the better of SuperSport United and TS Galaxy, teams they lost to in the first round.
And with Sekhukhune next in line following their draw in the first round, the Brazilians will be eager to collect all three points this time and clinch their 14th successive win, which will see them breach the 50-point mark with 10 matches to go. Second-placed Richards Bay are on 30 points.
The Limpopo-based side have also done well against the big teams beating both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs and holding Sundowns to a draw this season to show their big-match temperament.
Truter has transformed Sekhukhune from a relegation candidate to top four challengers with their impressive victories against Swallows, Stellenbosch, Chiefs and Marumo Gallants to complete the turnaround.
Sekhukhune have also been tight at the back, only conceding two goals in those matches and both came in their 3-2 victory over Gallants.
But Sundowns have been clinical and Sekhukhune's defence will have their work cut out tomorrow if they are to stop them from scoring.
Sundowns will be without Themba Zwane and Grant Kekana for this fixture after accumulating their fourth bookings during their 2-1 victory over Galaxy. The Brazilians, however, have shown that they have enough depth when they made seven changes in the match against Galaxy.
In Zwane's absence, Downs coach Rulani Mokwena can play Neo Maema, Gaston Sirino, or Sphelele Mkhulise, while Mothobi Mvala is likely to replace Kekana in the heart of defence.
Sekhukhune will put their hopes on striker Chibuike Ohizu who has been excellent for them.
Sundowns could reach 50 points with win over Sekhukhune
Truter's side is buoyed by winning mentality, including flouring Bucs and Chiefs
Image: Philip Maeta
